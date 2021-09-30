In Tug-of-war To Remain Chhattisgarh CM, Baghel Calls Kabil Sibal's Remarks 'unfortunate'

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel while commenting on the recent remarks made by Kapil Sibal against the Congress claiming that it was 'unfortunate.' CM Baghel is currently in Delhi. A day after almost 15-16 Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs landed in Delhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday maintained that their (his and Chhattisgarh MLAs) visit does not have any 'political objective.'

CM Bhupesh Baghel on Kapil Sibal's remarks: 'Statement is unfortunate'

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit more than a dozen Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs reached Delhi on Wednesday with the demand that Bhupesh Baghel should continue as the Chief Minister of the state. CM Bhupesh Baghel while speaking to ANI about the recent remarks that Kapil Sibal had made against the Congress said, "Kapil Sibal is our (Congress) senior leader, his statement is unfortunate. After Rahul Gandhi's resignation, everyone decided to make Sonia Gandhi as working president. So putting such questions is ridiculous."

Kapil Sibal attacks Congress

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday reiterated his demand that the party should introspect regarding the recent turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit. He pointed out the fact that no action has been taken regarding the party's leadership even after a letter by 'G23 dissenters.' During a press briefing, Kapil Sibal added, "I'm speaking to you on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to CWC and central election committee."

Kapil Sibal reminds Congress to be united

Speaking on the recent developments in Punjab, Sibal said that the turmoil in the border state would go on to benefit the ISI and Pakistan. "What is happening in the border state of Punjab is in the interest of ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there," he said adding while mentioning that the Congress should stay united.

