In Unique Interaction, PM Modi & Farmers Across States Review Centre's Schemes, Bust Lies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

After that, PM Modi had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. During the interaction, PM Modi also busted the lies being spread about the new agriculture reform laws.

PM Modi busts fears about contract farming

While interacting with farmers from Arunachal Pradesh who produce organic ginger, PM Modi asked whether the private companies take away their land too along with the ginger? In response, the farmer said that they have signed the contract with the companies just for the procurement of their finished products and not their land.

"You are sitting in a corner of Arunachal Pradesh and are assured that your land is safe but there are some people spreading rumours that along with your product, they will also take away your land. They are spreading so much of lies, it's good that you shared your experience. I am thankful to you and I also want to thank you that you have brought together so many other small farmers," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | PM Modi speaks to farmer union in Arunachal Pradesh regarding contract farming; busts 'fearmongering that corporates will steal land';

PM Modi on benefits of Kisan Credit Card

Speaking to farmers from Odisha, PM Modi spoke about the various benefits of Kisan Credit Card which also include the availability of loans at low-interest rates. "I received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019. I took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4% interest as compared to 20% from intermediaries," Naveen, a farmer told PM Modi.

#LIVE | PM Modi interacts with farmer in Odisha on PM-KISAN scheme and Kisan Credit Card scheme;

Farmers benefit from Fasal Bima Yojana

Haryana's Hari Singh Bishnoi who is a beneficiary of crop diversification scheme said that his family has been involved in farming for 35 years. "Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening. I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it," the farmer said. PM Modi congratulated Hari Singh and his brothers for growing a variety of fruits and vegetables which will also benefit the quality of their land by making it more agriculture friendly.

#LIVE | PM Modi speaks to a farmer in Haryana who sells his wares in non-APMC mandis for 'a good rate', discusses judicious use of arable land;

While speaking to the Prime Minister, Ganesh Bhosale from Maharashtra's Latur district said that he cultivates soybean and toor daal in the three hectares of land he has. The farmer informed that he also engages in animal husbandry apart from farming. PM Modi asked him whether he has benefitted from the Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop insurance scheme), to which Ganesh said that he has been getting the benefits of the scheme for many years.

"In 2019, I paid a premium of Rs 2580 and because of heavy rains, my produce was affected. I got an amount of Rs 54,000 from the insurance company. Everyone knows about the scheme as it is very beneficial to all the farmers," he said.

#LIVE | PM Modi speaks to a farmer in Maharashtra who also engages in animal husbandry; discusses him benefiting from Fasal Bima Yojana as well, on-air,

'News laws beneficial to us': Madhya Pradesh Farmer

Manoj Patidar, a farmer from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh during his interaction with the Prime Minister informed that so far he has received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and he used the amount for procuring seeds and fertilizers. When asked about the new farm laws by PM Modi, Manoj said, "Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business/organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC."

"There are some politicians who are busy imposing their views on farmers and are saying that farmers will not benefit from the entry of private players. You being a farmer yourself, are saying that you are benefitting from this. Do the private players take away your money or pay you less?" PM Modi asked the farmer. "This is not the case as we have the option to sell it elsewhere. Sometimes they suggest us about what we can do as they inspect our product in front of us and in terms of payment too, they are very straightforward. I truly believe this is beneficial to us," he said in his response.

#LIVE | PM Modi interacts with a farmer from Madhya Pradesh who has availed of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme 5 times for Rs 10,000; discusses what this enabled him to do; Also discusses selling wares to non-APMC mandis

'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan in front of me': PM Modi

A Tamil Nadu farmer sharing his experience said that he has benefited from drip irrigation facility provided by the government. "This has resulted in the rise of my income by Rs 1 lakh," he said. PM Modi thanked him for saving water by choosing this method and asked him to educate more farmers about it. "Today I have Jai Jawan also and Jai Kisan also in front of me", PM said referring to the farmer and his translator who served in the Indian Army.

#LIVE | PM Modi speaks to a farmer in Tamil Nadu; discusses his availing of various farmer schemes;

Ram Gulab, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh spoke about his agreement to sell his produce of Sweet potato to a private company in Ahmedabad. He said that the company directly takes the final produce from his hometown eliminating the role of a middleman, which is beneficial to him and the other farmers associated with him.

"When people like you speak up, then the fear among others is reduced that no one is grabbing your land. It is only the crop," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | PM Modi interacts with a farmer in Uttar Pradesh on his practices and his agreement to sell his wares to a company in Ahmedabad;

