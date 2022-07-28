Amid the controversy over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark, top BJP leaders and Union Ministers addressed a press conference on Thursday demanding an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Citing the repeated insults directed at President Droupadi Murmu, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the statements and called it an insult to India's highest Constitutional Office.

"We are deeply hurt by the remarks made by the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, about the highest and most pious Presidential post of India. We strongly condemn the manner in which Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the President," said Rijiju.

He added, "We've been seeing Congress' comments since the day she was nominated for the post. One Congress spox said that "her selection represents the evil philosophy of India". Even after that, statements kept coming one after the other. But after she took the presidency, no comment should come."

When she has assumed office of the President, no further remarks should be made. Adhir Ranjan has hurt dignity of the President with his remark. Not only he but the entire Congress party, and its president Sonia Gandhi, should apologise to the nation: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/Yz3k4HSjgD — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

'How will they respect Bharat Mata?': BJP

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, called the comment against the President 'an insult to the nation', and all who believed in democracy. "The comment of Congress on the President of India is an insult to the nation, to the President, the Adivasis as well as women. and the country's people who believe in democracy. The Congress needs to apologize for the crime it committed," it said.

Meanwhile, Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Bharti Pawar, questioned how the grand old party would respect Bharat Mata if they had no respect for women.

"Congress' mindset is anti-advasi and anti-women and it has been exposed. We have come here to express our staunch criticism of the statements. India's first tribal woman President has been insulted which has hurt the statements of the society. If they can't respect women, how will they respect Bharat Mata?" she asked.

"I want to ask Congress that do tribals have no rights in our country? We want to ask those who insult like this, take care of the dignity of the President's post. Sonia Gandhi ji should apologize for this act," said Pawar.

Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark stokes massive row

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' has snowballed into a major controversy. A heated exchange took place between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani after Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday following the uproar over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks. Sources revealed that BJP MPs also came there and started raising the slogan 'Sonia Gandhi Maafi Mango' (Sonia Gandhi apologise).

As per sources, Gandhi approached Rama Devi who chaired the session to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Opposition. At that juncture, Smriti Irani who was standing nearby intervened. An MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me".

Refusing to apologise for the remark, Adhir Chowdhury justified himself and called it a 'slip of tongue'. Amid mounting pressure, the Congress MP said that he would not apologise to 'pakhandis', but would do so directly to the President.