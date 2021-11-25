In UP, Akhilesh Yadav Appeals To Observe 'Hathras Ki Beti Memorial Day' Every Month

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav stated on Thursday, 25 November, that the 30th of every month should be marked in memory of the Hathras gang-rape victim and that the BJP government's "anti-Dalit and anti-women" policy should be "exposed."

Yadav wrote on Twitter, "It is an appeal to the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the SP and its allies to observe 'Hathras Ki Beti Memorial Day' on the 30th of every month and recall the inhumane manner in which the BJP government in the state got the body of the rape victim burnt on 30-9-20." "The anti-Dalit and anti-women stance of the BJP should be exposed," he added. (roughly translated)

उप्रवासियों, सपा व सहयोगी दलों से अपील है कि हर महीने की 30 तारीख को ‘हाथरस की बेटी स्मृति दिवस’ मनाएं और उप्र की भाजपा सरकार ने 30-09-20 को जिस अभद्र तरीक़े से बलात्कार पीड़िता के शव को जलाने का जो कुकृत्य किया था उसकी याद दिलाएं!



भाजपा का दलित व महिला विरोधी चेहरा बेनक़ाब हो। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 25, 2021

The Hathras case

On September 14, 2020, a 19-year-old woman was brutally gangraped by four men while collecting fodder for her cow in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras region. The victim, who was initially treated to a local hospital in Hathras, was transferred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for additional treatment. On September 29, she succumbed to her injuries.

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member SIT to investigate the case. Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal were suspended based on the first report submitted by the SIT. The CBI, on the other hand, began its investigation after filing an FIR in the Hathras gang rape case on October 11.

The CBI submitted a charge sheet against four suspects in the Hathras gang rape case before a special court in Lucknow on December 18. Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi, and Ramu were charged with gang rape, murder, and violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They were subjected to a series of forensic testing at Gandhinagar's Forensic Science Laboratory. The CBI team spoke with doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the woman was treated and took statements from her relatives.

Also, the victim's family and neighbours claimed that the cops took her body and cremated it in the middle of the night. According to a villager, the police ignored their request to cremate the body during the day, and the personnel in khaki forcibly performed the cremation at night. Local police personnel, on the other hand, stated that the cremation was carried out in accordance with the consent of the victim's family.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI