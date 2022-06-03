In UP, PM Modi Shares Childhood Tales Of President Kovind; 'Used To Run 5 Miles To School'

Addressing a gathering at President Ram Nath Kovind's ancestral village, Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, shared tales about the President's childhood. "This village has seen the president's childhood as well as him become the country's pride," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that before coming to Paraunkh village, President Kovind informed him that he used to go to a school in another village which was 5 miles away.

"When President was in 5th class, he used to run barefoot to the school. The run was not for his health but to protect his legs from burning. This type of penance makes a person better," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that President Kovind and he went to different places in Paraunkh village. "I got the opportunity to seek the blessings of Pathri Mata. This temple is also a symbol of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat along with the spiritual aura of this village, of this region," he added.

'Came to welcome as villager not president'

PM Modi said that he was embarrassed today when President came to receive him at the helipad. "We are working under him, there's a sanctity to his post but he told me that he respects Constitution but values matter and added that he had come to welcome me as a villager, not as a President."

"In India, even the poorest person born in a village can reach the post of President-Prime Minister-Governor-Chief Minister," the Prime Minister said.

It should be noted that President Kovind has donated all his inheritance, including 400 square yard house and two-and-a-half bigha land. The Indian President's ancestral home, which has been converted into a community centre - Milan Kendra - helps women get acquainted with job-oriented courses like weaving, embroidery, and stitching.

PM Modi slams dynasty parties

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that dynastic parties are huddling against him. Stating that a strong Opposition is needed, PM Modi said that he has no personal issues with anyone.