In UP, SP MLA Roshan Lal Verma's 'illegal' Property Bulldozed; Neta Asserts 'it Was Legal'

In another bulldozer crackdown by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Roshan Lal Verma's property was razed to the ground on Thursday. According to sources, the demolition was carried out because the building was 'illegal'. Four days ago, the revenue team of Tilhar had done the measurement of Roshan Lal Verma's property in Nigohi. A hospital was built on the land of illegal occupation, as per sources.

The illegal construction was demolished today in the presence of officials. A large number of police forces were deployed on the spot. A case has also been filed in the Nigohi police station, Republic has learned.

Speaking to Republic TV, Roshan Lal Verma denied that the property belonged to him and stated that the land was in his daughter-in-law's name. "This is not my property. I had a son, who is now deceased. The property is his wife's," he said. The SP leader also asserted that the construction was legal. "We have legal papers, but the Revenue Team did not let us approach them."

Roshan Lal Verma's political switch

It is important to mention that ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections this year, MLA Roshan Lal Verma had quit the BJP following the footsteps of UP Minister and heavyweight Swami Prasad Maurya, who was the first one to trigger a rebellion. Elected from the Tilhar assembly seat in the district, Verma had joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Sharing his reasons behind quitting the saffron party, the former Shahjahanpur MLA told PTI that 'hurdles' were being created in the work he was doing, especially for the 'welfare of the poor and the backward classes'. He lauded the Samajwadi Party for functioning as a 'party of poor workers, minorities and backward' unlike the BJP.

"I kept feeling suffocated in the party for five years because a minister belonging to the district created obstruction in every work. Whenever I raised the voice of the poor and labourers, I was suppressed, now I am quite happy," he said, apparently referring to senior BJP minister Suresh Khanna, also hailing from Shahjahanpur.

