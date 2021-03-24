In Vazegate, Fadnavis Questions CM's Silence; Raut Says 'don't Blame Govt For 1-2 Police'

Shortly after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut addressed a press conference on Wednesday morning stating that the Maharashtra government should not be blamed because of 1-2 police officers, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media from Raj Bhavan where he and a BJP delegation had just met the Governor to apprise him of the latest on the Vazegate scandal.

While speaking to the reporters, Fadnavis took a jibe at Sanjay Raut. He asked 'who is Sanjay Raut? He is not a part of the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants an answer from the Maharashtra government.' Devendra Fadnavis said, 'Maharashtra government's sole purpose of doing all this is to retain its power in the state.'

Fadnavis questions CM Uddhav Thackeray's silence

Stating that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has lost moral ground, Fadnavis said that after so many incidents of corruption in the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray is silent. Pointing towards the recent back-to-back press conferences held by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the former Chief Minister said that Pawar is just trying to protect the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Fadnavis said, "If they have to register a case about leaking official secrets, I have done that for Maharashtra's interest. If they file a case against me, I'm not afraid. If there are 4 more cases against me, I'm ready. I will go to court and prove my point." This comes after Fadnavis had handed over 6.3 GB of data including call recordings to the Home Ministry in his bid to expose an alleged postings racket in the Maharashtra politico-bureaucratic setup in which he claimed top ministers were involved.

Attacking Sanjay Raut's statement that Fadnavis' allegations on Maharashtra government is 'not a bomb but only a firecracker that will not even burst', Devendra Fadnavis said that the time will prove that the allegations made by him are "atom bomb". He said, "Why are you scared of this firecracker?" Slamming the Shiv Sena MP, the former Chief Minister asked, "Whenever a police officer comes out with the truth, why is he/she labelled as a BJP worker?"

Asserting that the state government is not bothered about the current COVID-19 situation, Fadnavis said that the way in which the cases are increasing, Maharashtra has now become the epicentre of Coronavirus in the country. He said, "I don't understand what has this government done to control it? It is time to act and not give lectures." Questioning the involvement of Congress in protecting the state government, Fadnavis alleged that even Congress is involved with the government in its corrupt practices of extorting money.

Speaking about the BJP delegation's meeting with Maharashtra Governor, the state BJP leader, Sudhir Mungantiwar, said that the saffron party has requested Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to ask for a report from the Chief Minister on various issues related to governance and Coronavirus situation in the state. "We have also requested him to intervene in the corruption-related issue," he added.

Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday morning, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the allegations levelled by Fadnavis on the Maharashtra government are nothing but a "firecracker", which can't even burst. Claiming that nothing wrong has been done by the state government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Raut said that both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister are competent enough to probe into any matter. "There is no need for the Centre to step in," he added.

Hitting out at ex-Mumbai PC Param Bir Singh, Sanjay Raut said, "On Param Bir's recommendation, CBI was earlier barred from probing any case in Maharashtra, but now he himself wants a CBI investigation. We all are looking at it as a joke. BJP is doing 'Khela Hobe' in Maharashtra."

Stating that he can bring 10 letters similar to the one written by Param Bir Singh, which can make the BJP government fall in its ruling states, the Shiv Sena MP said that for a mistake committed by 1 or 2 offices, the entire state government of Maharashtra cannot be prosecuted. Taking a dig at Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, he said that he is saying on record that Maharashtra Governor is a BJP worker.

Raut said, "Why are you going to meet the Governor? Instead, the Opposition could have met the Chief Minister or someone from the government as the Governor of the state is not a part of the government. Raj Bhawan has now become a 'Political Adda'."

Clarifying that there is no need for CM Uddhav Thackeray to speak on the allegations levelled by the BJP, Raut said that there is nothing worth in the allegations made by Fadnavis. Informing that Anil Deshmukh and Uddhav Thackeray wanted a probe in the matter, so the same has been initiated, he said that everyone in the government should have their feet grounded.

What allegations has Param Bir levelled against Maharashtra HM Deshmukh?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Further in his letter, the ex-Mumbai CP has alleged that Sachin Vaze before his arrest was summoned by Maharashtra Home Minister at his residence several times in connection to the target of accumulating Rs 100 crore in a month, half from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, and remaining from other sources.

