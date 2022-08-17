In Video: SDPI Leader, Cong Leader's Husband Opposes To Veer Savarkar Poster In Karnataka

In Vinayak Damodar Savarkar poster face-off row in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged links of Congress and SDPI. A video has emerged which shows a Congress corporator's husband who is an SDPI leader protesting against the Savarkar poster in a mall in Shivamogga district.

The person, identified as Asif, was seen infuriated by the Savarkar poster. The video was shot on August 13.

"Put posters of the ones who actually fought for India's freedom. There is no need to put Savarkar's poster. Put posters of the people who fought against the Britishers, not of those who boot-licked them. Where is the poster of Maulana Abul Kamal Azad? He also fought against the British," Asif said.

The voice in the background is heard saying, "Is Savarkar the only one who fought for freedom? Maulana was a freedom fighter too, but why is his poster not there? They have done this because he was a Muslim. But, Savarkar was a slave of Britishers. Even the photo of Mahatma Gandhi is small. It is disrespectful to depict such a small picture of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shortly after, the Congress corporator defended her husband while speaking to Republic TV said, "They did no damage there. There is nothing in the video. They just talked in the high-pitched video. They just asked why were the pictures of Muslim freedom fighters not put. Don't we have the right to question it?"

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group of people tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Following this, another group of people allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Soon after, clashes broke out, leading to a tense situation in the area.

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa alleged that Congress, PFI and SDPI were involved in the VD Savarkar poster case. "I am directly saying that not only Shivamogga, not only in the South but across the country in all the states, it is Congress who is supporting the anti-nationalists PFI and SDPI," he alleged while speaking to Media.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked "Why put Savarkar's photo in Muslim area?" He also blamed the saffron party for creating communal tensions.