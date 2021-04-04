In West Bengal, CM Mamata & Abhishek Banerjee Take On UP CM Yogi & Suvendu's Rallies Today

With the political battle red hot in West Bengal, both BJP and Trinamool are showing no signs of slowing down for the remaining 6 phases. The top leaders from both parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, CM Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, and many others have been holding several election rallies in the state. Here is the list of major rallies/ events which will be taking place in West Bengal on Sunday:

West Bengal Elections: Political 'Hulchul' in state today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold 5 rallies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold 5 election rallies in the state. The Chief Minister will be present at Khanakul at 10:30 am, Pursurah at 11:30 am, Amta at 12:30 pm, Baruitpur Paschim at 1:30 pm and Sonarpur Dakshin at 2:30 pm.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the poll-bound state of West Bengal on Sunday and will hold 4 public rallies. Yogi Adityanath will be at Arambagh at 10:30 am, Sreerampur at 11:55 am, Chandannagar at 1:30 pm and Howrah's Amta at 3:10 pm.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has contested from Nandigram against CM Mamata Banerjee, will be participating in various events in his South Parganas on Saturday. He will be holding 3 public rallies- one at Raidighi at 12:30 pm and the other at Magrahat at 2:00 pm. Later, the BJP leader will also lead 2 roadshows- first at Mandirbazar at 3:00 pm and next at Diamond Harbour at 5 pm.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to hold 3 rallies

The TMC leader and nephew of CM Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee, is all set to hold 2 public rallies and a roadshow in Bengal on Sunday. The TMC leader will be at Jaynagar at 12:30 pm, Satgachia at 2:00 pm and will lead a roadshow from Khaiberia to Rath Tala in Bishnupur at 3:00 pm.

West Bengal elections

The first two phases of polling in West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 79.9 and 80.43% respectively. Voting for 31 seats in the third phase will be conducted on April 6 and that for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Image: ANI, PTI)