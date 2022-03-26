In West Bengal, Govt Offices To Remain Open On March 28, 29 despite Call For Bandh

Despite calls from various trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices of West Bengal would remain open and staff would report for duty on those days. “West Bengal | In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48hrs nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 & 29, all state govt offices will remain open & employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible,” quoted ANI.

The memorandum issued by the Government of West Bengal also asked the Head of Offices/Controlling Authorities concerned to issue a show-cause notice to the employees who remain absent on 28th & 29th March 2022. However, In the event of an emergency, any employee can take leave, but they must present documentation. If a document is not produced, no salary will be paid. Those who do not react to the show-cause notice will face disciplinary action, according to the document.

Joint forum of central trade unions calls for nationwide bandh

Earlier this week, a joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. The central trade unions' joint forum met on March 22, 2022, to assess preparations in various states and sectors for the scheduled two-day all-India strike on March 28-29, 2022, against the central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies."

In the meeting, the trade unions took note of the fact that emboldened by the results of the recently concluded elections in the 5 Indian states, the Central government has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 percent from 8.5 percent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG, etc., taking steps to implement their program of monetization (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets. Following the conference, the Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations asked people from all walks of life to join the strike, which was organised under the motto "Save People, Save Nation."