In West Bengal, Reporter Attacked During Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Ranaghat Rally

In another incident of attack on journalists in West Bengal, a group of alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers assaulted a reporter during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public rally in Ranaghat on Sunday.

The journalist was beaten by TMC goons when he was trying to interview a group of people protesting against the Mamata Banerjee government during her public meeting. The ruling party workers threatened the reporter, beat him up, and began to push him out of the site. The incident which took place in the presence of the Chief Minister was recorded on camera.

Last week, a case was registered against a TMC legislator for slapping a journalist of a Bengali newspaper in the Jalpaiguri district for reportedly publishing a news item on his criticism of the Zilla Parishad. The incident took place in Mainaguri area on January 5 after the inauguration of an open gymnasium by local MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari.

When the reporter said he had written whatever the MLA had said, the legislator had allegedly slapped reporter Somnath Chakraborty in front of everybody present there. Several journalists had taken out a protest march against the incident in Mainaguri town that evening.

Violence peaks in West Bengal

In the recent month, the state has also witnessed several political killings in the run-up to assembly polls with BJP holding the TMC accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation. Violence has peaked in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking BJP chief JP Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

