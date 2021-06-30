In West Bengal, 'saddened' Governor Writes To State Speaker Who Complained About Him

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and urged him to work in a harmonious manner to uphold and justify the essence and spirit of the Constitution, amid the ongoing tussle between the central and state governments. This comes after the Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee complained against Dhankhar for interfering in matters related to parliamentary democracy and the functioning of the House. He made this complaint during a virtual meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Speakers of different states that was held on June 24.

Taking to Twitter, the Bengal Governor tagged CM Mamata Banerjee and stated, "Adherence to constitutional norms is quintessential to democracy & rule of law. Urged Speaker WBLA to work in togetherness in a harmonious manner to uphold and justify the essence and spirit of the Constitution for ensuring the overall welfare of the people.

Urged Speaker #WBLA“ to work in togetherness in a harmonious manner to uphold and justify the essence and spirit of the Constitution for ensuring the overall welfare of the people @MamataOfficial. pic.twitter.com/onzI3jjHvY — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 30, 2021

Dhankhar said that he is more saddened rather than being anguished by such a complaint. He also stated that there were numerous occasions where because of the consequence of the Speaker's actions the dignity of the office of the Governor was compromised.

"I am more saddened than anguished at your (widely reported in the public domain) stance in the recent conference of Hon'ble Speakers with the Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker, reflecting that as Governor I am "trying to interfere in the functioning of WB Assembly". Nothing can be more unfortunate and distanced from reality. Such stand, more so in the forum concerned, is not in consonance with the office you hold. Just ponder that not even once you have thought of deliberating the issue, if at all any, with me. Such optics damage the institution we need to nurture and of which I happen to be at the apex as per Article 168 of the constitution," the letter stated.

The Bengal Speaker had also complained that despite several bills being passed by the Assembly, the Governor has not signed them and termed it as unprecedented in the history of West Bengal's parliamentary democracy. Dhankhar cited two specific pieces of legislation-- the Dunlop India (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking) Bill, 2016 & the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill 2019, and further clarified that no bill was pending from his side. He said that at each stage, the responses from the Speaker's end were not only delayed but also evasive and nonspecific in nature which was antagonistic.

Jagdeep Dhankhar further urged Speaker Biman Banerjee to start afresh with a new conviction and renewed commitment in order to serve the people of the State.

"I seek your indulgence to reflect on the direction in which we are headed. It is my firm conviction that we need to work in togetherness in a harmonious manner to uphold and justify the essence and spirit of the Constitutional responsibilities that we so solemnly carry for ensuring the overall welfare of the people of the State. I also feel that we need to embark on our solemn task by making a fresh beginning with a new conviction and renewed commitment from both of us to serve the people of the State," the letter stated.

