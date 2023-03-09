In Women's Day Shocker, Karnataka BJP MP Humiliates & Accosts Lady For Not Wearing Bindi

A Karnataka BJP MP brazenly moral-policed a woman and asked her to wear a bindi on her forehead, in a video that has gone viral. The MP, while teaching her morality and culture, shouted at a female vendor in public by saying, 'You have no common sense'. The video clip of the incident has been taking rounds on social media since then and has been highly circulated.



The incident is said to be of Karnataka, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP S Muniswamy, who represents Kolar constituency, was attending the inaugural day of an exhibition and sales fair on the occasion of International Women's Day. While taking a round at various stalls present in the exhibition, the BJP leader stopped at a stall where clothes were put up for sale and a woman was present at the stall. He suddenly started shouting at the woman and scolded her for not wearing a bindi.

Congress lashes out at BJP for moral policing woman

The Kolar Lok Sabha MP purportedly even went on to lecture the woman on morality by saying, "Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense."

Someone, during the incident, made a video clip of the entire sequence of events and posted it on social media, which quickly went viral. The whole incident is now drawing sharp reaction from various political parties. The Congress party has condemned the statements and said such incidents "reflect the culture" of the BJP.

A Congress leader has accused BJP of trying to turn India into a 'Hindutva Iran'. He said, they will have their version of the 'Moral Police'. Muniswamy's remark has also triggered sharp reactions from netizens. The social media users started lashing out at him for his statement, while asking who he is to say so?

The Karnataka BJP is hitting headlines once again, after the state unit faced a sharp criticism when Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son was allegedly caught by the state's Lokayukta red-handed with Rs 40 bribe. It was alleged that the son was accepting the kickback amount on behalf of his father, who was grilled by the Lokayukta on Thursday.



Further during the raid at his son Prashanth Madal's house, over Rs 8 crore cash and jewellery was allegedly recovered, which created a stir in the Karnataka BJP unit. The BJP MLA is also one of the accused in the bribegate case and had been absconding for 4 days till he turned up to a hero's welcome from his supporters after being granted anticipatory bail in the matter.