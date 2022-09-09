In Yakub Memon's Grave Row, Second Complainant Claims 'was Threatened With Tiger's Name'

A former Chairman of The Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust spoke to Republic TV on Friday, revealing how aides and relatives of 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon, including Rauf Memon, approached them seeking three ottas (burial spaces) in Bada Qabrastan in the Marine Lines area of Mumbai. During the exclusive conversation, the former Chairman claimed that when they were refused the ottas, they threatened him with Yakub Memon's brother and terrorist Tiger Memon's name.

Two complainants threatened by Tiger Memon's aides?

The said person alleged, "They handed over the cellphone saying 'Here, say hello to Tiger Memon'. I refused saying, 'I have got nothing to do with him, why should I greet him?'. Then, I approached the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and filed a complaint in this regard. However, when they did not revert, I let it be."

Earlier, Republic had talked to a former trustee who had made similar allegations. Alleging that Tiger Memon had threatened to kill him if the ottas were not granted, he had said to the channel, "I had filed a complaint with the Anti-Terror Squad, Mumbai Police, outlining that I was being threatened. Post that, I was neither called, nor summoned. I did not take a follow-up since my family asked me to refrain from acting against the big people."

Bombay High Court's order

Pertinently, both the complainants were booked in a case related to the graves, in connection to which the Bombay High Court in 2021 made it clear that the Memon family cannot use the graveyard place as private property, as it is the property of the Waqf Board. "This Court is required to be sensitive to the principle of “Once Waqf, always Waqf'," the order read.

For involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400, Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015. Yakub's mortal remains were then airlifted to Mumbai, and he was buried at Bada Qabrastan, where his parents are also buried. Recently, it came to light that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave.