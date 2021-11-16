'Incapable To Govern State': RJD's Manoj Jha Accuses Bihar CM Of Lying & Misleading People

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday slammed the Janata Dal United-led (JDU) government over the deteriorating law and order situation of Bihar. He said that the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who won only 40 seats in the assembly polls has no control over the state and is incapable to lead the government. RJD leader claimed that Kumar's own minister doesn't listen to him. Jha's remarks came after Kumar claimed that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

"The chief minister is lying and misleading the public. Nitish Kumar has become the chief minister by winning only 40 seats. It is the reason that nothing is in the hands of the chief minister. He has no control. If even the ministers do not listen to the chief minister, then this will be the condition of the state. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data has not been prepared by the opposition. If the Chief Minister looks at the data of NCRB, then he will know what is the crime rate in Bihar," Jha told ANI.

Recently, a local journalist and an RTI activist, who was allegedly kidnapped, was killed in Bihar's Madhubani district, said the police on Sunday. The family members of the deceased journalist and villagers are protesting against the killing and demanding justice. Earlier this month, 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar CM Of Shielding Criminals

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of shielding criminals in the state. Yadav has also alleged that Nitish Kumar is 'aware of everything' and said that Bihar is witnessing continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder, and rape. The RJD leader reiterated that the law and order situation in Bihar has completely collapsed while it is indebted to corruption.

"Chief Minister is aware of everything. In Bihar, Gangs of Nitish Kumar is going on. There is continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder, rape, people are dying every day, the law and order situation has completely collapsed. The whole is indebted in Corruption. He is protecting the criminals. In every case, the names of his ministers and MLAs are coming up. Nitish Kumar has no control over his ministers and MLAs, so how will he control criminals," said Tejashwi Yadav on Monday.

Nitish Kumar defends liquor ban, says crime dropped in Bihar

Defending the liquor ban in the state, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asserted that the crime rate has come down. He claimed that the administration police are active and action is being taken wherever crime is happening.

"Some people have turned against me because I ordered a liquor ban and I am serious about it. Those who are against it, feel bad. It is a different matter. They might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people - both men and women. I stand against liquor. The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening," said Bihar CM.

