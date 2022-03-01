Incarcerated Min Nawab Malik's Son Faraz Malik Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case

In more trouble for Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik who has already been arrested in a money laundering case, his son Faraz Malik is under the ED scanner. He has been summoned by the ED in connection with this matter linked to the activities of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The central agency has accused the NCP leader of usurping Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members in connivance with Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Faraz Malik denies allegations

It is worth noting that on November 9 last year, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had alleged a connection between Nawab Malik and the underworld. He asserted that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and Sardar Shah Wali Khan at cheaper than the market rate. Moreover, the former Maharashtra CM claimed that Faraz Malik was a signatory to this deal with Salim Patel who was the Power of Attorney holder for Plumber.

Refuting these allegations in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Faraz Malik said, "I was a tenant here, then I bought this land from Salim Patel. Evaluation of land has been done before we bought it. This land is not illegal and has not been bought even at work cost. I do not know Haseena Parkar and have never met her."

Nawab Malik in ED custody

On February 23, Nawab Malik was remanded to ED custody until March 3 by a special PMLA court in Mumbai. Even though the Maharashtra Minister claimed that he was illegally arrested, the court rejected this contention citing that the arrest order was communicated to the accused. Most importantly, it held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. Taking cognizance of the serious allegations and the ED's submission that Malik was not cooperating with the investigation, it held that his custodial interrogation was essential.

According to Special Judge RN Rokade, this shall help the investigative agency unearth all ramifications involved in the crime. He also allowed advocate Bhumika Gala to remain present during the NCP leader's interrogation with the caveat that she can only sit at a distance beyond the hearing range. Moreover, the court permitted Malik's family member to carry home-cooked food for him at the ED office.