'Incident In Delhi No Reason To Move Supreme Court': Top Court Tells Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenging the arrest made by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with now-scrapped new excise policy case.

While pronouncing the judgement, the bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha mentioned that Manish Sisodia has alternative remedies that he can avail before the Delhi High Court. The apex court asked Sisodia to pursue the HC instead of directly invoking the Supreme Court jurisdiction.

The SC told Sisodia's legal counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, "You are challenging an FIR, challenging remand, seeking bail, all under Article 32. You have remedies before the High Court under Section 482 CrPC."

When Singhvi said, "How can you arrest when he has appeared on all occasions? Where is the flight risk?", the SC replied, "Why can't these arguments be raised before the Delhi High Court?"

The top court also said, "SC can not interfere or intervene in the matter & that just because an incident happens in Delhi does not mean the matter will come to the Supreme Court." According to sources, the legal counsel of Sisodia has now decided to move Delhi HC in the matter to seek bail.

Congress welcomes SC decision

After the SC refused to entertain Sisodia's plea against CBI arrest, Congress leader Ajay Maken, said, "Those who are sympathising with Manish Sisodia should know that this is a matter of corruption. This matter should be looked at in the same way. The AAP leaders are now playing a victim card."

He added, "AAP constituted a committee and informed its members to suggest changes in liquor policy. What committee in its report suggested, the AAP leaders did its opposite to make profits. It's an open case of corruption. The SC has given a correct decision by rejecting his plea."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed AAP for corruption and hailed SC's decision, saying, "This is a clear cut case of corruption. AAP has misled the people of Delhi. The fact that Satyendar Jain haven't got bail yet is a proof that AAP fully indulged in corruption. Let AAP fight in High court. Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the case. This is a clear message to AAP."

Sisodia's arrest by CBI for 'no cooperation'

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI remand by a special Delhi court on Monday, February 27. The decision was taken to allow the probe agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to Sisodia for "a proper and fair investigation".

Special Judge M K Nagpal said, "Though the accused had joined the ongoing probe on two earlier occasions, it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination."