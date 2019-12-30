Incidents Of Attack By TMC Workers Has Become Rampant And We Are Suffering: Roopa Ganguly

After BJP workers were attacked on their way to spread awareness on the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said that the ruling party in the West Bengal government always resorts to violence. "Incidents of attack by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers has become rampant throughout the state. May it be the panchayat elections or the Asembly elections, the Trinamool Congress will resort to violence.It has become an habit for the ruling party," said Ganguly.

Speaking to Republic TV over the CAA row and the strong opposition displayed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ganguly said, "I just want to tell the TMC workers through you that your leader Mamata Banerjee ji, at one point of time raised the issue that there should be an amendment in the Citizenship Bill. That is what we have done, our government has done, after so many years. And now they have to protest. They do all sorts of hooliganism".

Apprising on the atrocities BJP workers face in West Bengal, Ganguly said, "Every second day, at least four or five incidents happen in our state where some or the other BJP karyakartas are wounded, threatened or murdered. This is a very common thing, we are suffering, but this will go on for only a year, not more."

The BJP workers were on their way to spread awareness on the amended Citizenship Act when the bus carrying the BJP workers were attacked by unknown miscreants. Stones and bricks were hurled at the convoy. Senior leaders like Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh have vowed to continue their campaign to rally pro-CAA support. The BJP has seen a surge of support in North Bengal and the Coochbehar seat was won by the party in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

