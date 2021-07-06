Income Tax Department Raids YSRCP MP's Residence Over Alleged Irregularities In Company

YSR Congress Party MP, Rami Reddy has come under the radar of the Income Tax Department as searches were conducted on Tuesday morning at his residence and ten other locations with suspicion of certain irregularities. IT team conducted raids in Hyderabad at the residence of the Rajya Sabha MP in connection with his company, Ramky Group to investigate whether claims made by the company are genuine. Recently, the YSR MP had claimed that his company is working on losses and it has to be ascertained whether it is true.

In more than 10 different locations the searches were conducted due to alleged irregularities in certain documents of the company. Rami Reddy is however not the director of this company currently. Sources further informed that the IT team had formed 15 different teams to carry out the raids. The officials also added that there were numerous transactions between the companies of the group. Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, Ramky Infrastructure are the two companies of the Ramky group.

Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy

The YSR Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP is said to be one of the richest politicians of India. In 2020, the industrialist's affidavit revealed that he was the second richest politician in the country. Meanwhile, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy from Guntur has headed 7 different companies in his business career. In May 2020, he was elected as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from YSR Congress Party.

YSR Congress Secures Majority In Legislative Council

Amid speculations of alleged fraud by Reddy, the ruling YSR Congress managed to secure a majority in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council after four of its nominated members were sworn in on Monday. The YSRCs strength has now increased to 19 in the 58 -member House.

The YSRCs strength is expected to further rise by at least 14 as and when elections to fill three seats under the MLAs quota and another 11 from the Local Authorities Constituencies are held. The Telugu Desam, which so far enjoyed an upper hand in the Council, is now relegated to the main opposition with 15 members, reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)