Income Tax Dept Conducts Raid At Residence Of Samajwadi Party's National Secy Rajeev Rai

In a breaking development in Uttar Pradesh, on December 18, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at Samajwadi Party National Secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai's residence in Mau. Sources confirmed to Republic TV that Income Tax officials arrived in town during the early hours of Saturday and commenced searches at his home in the Sahadatpura area at approximately 7 a.m.

While local Police have been stationed outside his residence to maintain law and order and keep the surroundings in check, reports suggest that the SP leader is directed to stay put within premises. Rai along with his family members are confined inside the house for the past two hours as the raid is underway and more details are awaited.

Further, it was brought to the fore that Samajwadi Party workers had gathered outside the National Secretary's residence and raised objections upon learning of Income Tax raids. Subsequently, the area was cordoned off by Mau Police.

Purportedly, the Income Tax raids on Rajeev Rai have been carried out owing to suspicion of tax evasion. Rai is the legal owner of multiple other properties across Lucknow, Mainpuri and Agra and I-T raids will most likely be conducted at those premises too.

Fellow Samajwadi Party worker Dara Singh Yadav took to Twitter to share, "Due to the frustration of the government and its repressive policies, there was a raid of the Income Tax Department located in Shri Rajeev Rai Ji district Mau. Officials should take care not to act out of political hatred."