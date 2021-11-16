Income Tax Dept Raids Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Ayali's House In Ludhiana; Probe Underway

The Income Tax Department has carried out raids at the residence and offices of Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Tuesday morning in Ludhiana. IT department team reached his residence in the early hours of Tuesday. They are carrying out search operations throughout, and Manpreet Ayali, who is said to be inside his house, is cooperating with the department officials. Meanwhile, several Central Security Forces personnel are also deployed outside his residence.

The exclusive visuals from outside the MLA's residence show officials and personnel interrogate and search the house. According to reports, the Income Tax officials and the Central Police Force have raided his office at Mullanpur Dakha and Golf Link Colony in Ludhiana and later at his residence.

This has become common since SAD left BJP: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke about the IT raids at the MLA's residence and said this has become very common ever since Akali Dal left the Bharatiya Janata Party or the NDA alliance. Further speaking about the reason behind IT raids at MLA Manpreet Ayali's place, he said, "I was not aware of the raids being carried out at Manpreet Singh Ayali's residence, and I won't be able to comment anything before speaking to the MLA or anyone related to the case."

While the raids are still underway, the reason behind the motive is still unknown.



Image: Facebook/@ManpreetSinghAyali