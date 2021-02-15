'Incompetent' AIADMK Buckling Under Centre's Pressure; 2G Accused A Raja Calls EPS Corrupt

DMK General Secretary A Raja addressed a public gathering organised by the party on Monday in Tamil Nadu where he spoke out against PM Modi's recent visit to Chennai on Feb 14. In his fiery speech targeting the ruling AIADMK party chiefs, Raja rebuked the incumbent state government for 'selling the dignity of the state' to the Modi government.

Raja reflected on the era of late Jayalalithaa's leadership and said 'the former chief minister was not a perfect leader as she was accused of corruption but at least she had the courage to state that the state's sovereignty would never be compromised under the Centre's pressure.' He scoffed at OPS-EPS (O Paneerselvam, Edappadi Palaniswami) camp for their 'incompetence' and stated that all their election promises were mere vote bank stunts, as they have not fulfilled any of their election promises before.

Taking up the issue of GST returns, the MP from Nilgiris, A Raja, slammed the Centre for not giving Tamil Nadu its due credit for filing GST on time. 'We are owed over Rs 7000 crore and the EPS government does not have the spine to ask the Centre for it,' he said.

PM Modi's 'Aatma Gaurav' vs A Raja's 'Selling Dignity' attack

'There have been so many cyclones in the last few years in Tamil Nadu and EPS has dutifully asked over Rs 12,000 crores for damages sustained but the Centre has so far only granted Rs 1,000 crore,' he said.

Launching sharp attacks against EPS, the former Communication and Information Technology minister derided the opposition stating AIADMK leaders were going around the state plundering its wealth, fully 'immersed in corruption' like Jayalalithaa and playing second fiddle to Centre and losing 'self-respect'; the latter part is a direct response to PM Modi's 'Aatma Gaurav' remark on Sunday in Tamil Nadu.

'When Amit Shah visited the State earlier last month, the chief minister along with his troupe who have "slave-like mentality" pandered to all of his needs. Is there anything more shameful than appearing so defeated in front of a party that your leader Jayalalithaa vowed to never blossom in Tamil Nadu?', he asked.

The leader further attacked the state government for allegedly falsifying figures and reports on employment status in Tamil Nadu. He said AIADMK is announcing everywhere that Tamil Nadu has the lowest unemployment figures in the state and that in the last 10 years the state has grown to the greatest of heights. 'I ask all you reporters and party workers gathered here today, do you know anyone in your family who have been recruited for a government job in the last 4 years?' As the crowd that gathered said no in unison, he laughed and quipped, this is the kind of false promises the 'slave government' will run again on and cautioned the people to be aware.

PM Modi's Chennai visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Chennai on 14 February was kickstarted with him inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects in the State. PM Modi arrived at the poll-bound state's capital on Sunday for a three-hour-long programme following which he left for Kochi. PM Modi's Chennai event took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

IIT-Madras Discovery Campus: Two Research Centres Planned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Discovery Campus of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), located at Thaiyur near Chennai, to accommodate the growing research infrastructure requirements of students and faculty. PM Modi inaugurated the campus virtually in the presence of Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

