Increase In Taxpayer Numbers Reflects Citizens' Trust In Government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the rising number of people contributing taxes signifies the growing trust of citizens in their government. Speaking virtually at the Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela, PM Modi underscored the transformation from a period marked by scams and corruption to a present where funds earmarked for the disadvantaged directly reach their accounts.

"When decisions are made with a positive mindset, right intention, and full devotion, then the whole environment is filled with positivity. We have come across two major positive news stories in the first year of 'Amritkaal'. These inform us about the decreasing poverty and increasing prosperity in the country," he said.

Drawing attention to the remarkable shift in financial stability, PM Modi cited NITI Aayog's report, saying, "As per the report of NITI Aayog, within just five years, 13.5 crore Indians have moved above the poverty line in India. A few days back another report was published. According to this report, the number of income tax returns filed this year also indicates something very important. There has been a huge increase in the average income of people in the last 9 years."

"According to ITR data, the average income which was around Rs 4 lakh in 2014 has increased to Rs 13 lakh in 2023. In India, the number of people moving from lower income group to upper-income group has also increased. These figures, apart from raising excitement, also assure that every sector of the country is getting strengthened and many new employment opportunities are growing," he added.

People know that every penny of their tax is being used for development: PM Modi

Highlighting the growing trust of citizens in the government, PM Modi pointed out that this aspect is evident in the surge in taxpayers. He noted, "There is one more thing to note in the new figures of income tax return. That is, the trust of the citizens of the country in their government is continuously becoming stronger. As a result, the citizens of the country are coming forward in large numbers to pay their taxes honestly. They know that every penny of their tax is being used for the development of the country."

PM Modi emphasized the transformation of India's economic stature, which has ascended from the 10th to the 5th position in the world. He contrasted the current scenario with the pre-2014 era marked by scams and corruption, stating, "The citizens of the country cannot forget the period before 2014, which was an era of scams and corruption. The poor were robbed of their rights, their money even before it reached them. Today, all the money meant for the poor is directly reaching their accounts."

According to Income Tax Department, a record 6.77 crore income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24 were filed till July 31, including 53.67 lakh first-time filers. Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18 per cent are ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97 per cent are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13 per cent are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77 per cent are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94 per cent are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh).