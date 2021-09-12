'Increase Sugarcane Prices, Double PM-KISAN Funds': BJP MP Varun Gandhi Writes To CM Yogi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, highlighting the issues faced by farmers in his constituency Pilibhit.

In the two-page letter to the CM, Gandhi demanded a substantial rise in sugarcane prices, a bonus on wheat and paddy, doubling the amount of the PM KISAN scheme, and a subsidy on diesel. The three-term Lok Sabha MP has been advocating for re-engaging with protesting farmers to reach a common ground with the government.

In his letter, Gandhi pointed out that farmers in Pilibhit have raised the demand for revising the prices of sugarcane crops that has been increased by just Rs 10 per quintal in the last four years. He has sought an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane to at least ₹400 per quintal for the year 2021–22 keeping in view the rising input costs.

While the Uttar Pradesh government has claimed to have cleared almost 84% of the dues to 4.5 million sugarcane farmers, some dues still remain unpaid, said Gandhi. The Yogi Adityanath government has reportedly paid ₹1.42 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers in the past four years.

Referring to the 'economic distress' faced by the farming community, the BJP MP pitched for a bonus of Rs 200 per quintal to farmers who grow wheat and rice apart from giving them seeds at cheaper rates and at least Rs 20 per litre subsidy in diesel prices.

Gandhi also called for doubling the Rs 6,000 per annum, paid to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and accepting their demand to be included among workers who are eligible to participate in the national minimum rural employment guarantee scheme.

Varun Gandhi calls for 're-engagement with farmers'

This is not the first time that the BJP MP has raised his voice for the welfare of farmers. Last week, commenting on the ongoing farmers’ stir in Muzaffarnagar, Gandhi said there was a need for the government to “re-engage” with the protesting farmers as they are "our own flesh and blood.".

On September 5, a large number of farmers gathered in Muzaffarnagar for a maha panchayat organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the three farm laws. The maha panchayat was held ahead of the crucial UP assembly polls early next year. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws at the borders of the national capital.