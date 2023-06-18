Incredible Ruckus At Congress Meeting In Mumbai, Chairs Tossed; Leadership Downplays It

The Maharashtra Youth Congress’ executive meeting descended into turmoil when slogans against its sitting president Kunal Raut were raised. The party top brass downplayed it by claiming that the youth wing has been recognised for its ardent fervour.

3 things you need to know:

Ruckus erupts during a meeting of Youth Congress workers in Tilak Bhavan Party Headquarters in Mumbai.

Workers were seen throwing plastic chairs on one another.

Ruckus happened in the presence of Indian Youth Congress President BV Srinivas.

The Maharashtra Congress' national youth president BV Srinivas, state unit leader Nana Patole, and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat were present as the meeting was taking place at Tilak Bhavan, the party's headquarters, where tumultuous scenes were witnessed.

Raju Waghmare, the state unit spokesperson of the Congress, said that a group shouted chants against Raut and demanded his dismissal. Another group got into tense confrontations about seating arrangements at the same time, he told PTI.

According to Waghmare, both occurrences happened at the same time and caused some chaos during the conference.

Thorat downplays the matter

Thorat downplayed the situation by emphasising that the Congress is a democratic party and that their youth section is renowned for its zeal and fervour.

Speaking to the crowd, Patole said that the BJP-led Centre has done nothing for the youth other than making grand promises and urged the participants of the meeting to draw attention to this.

Additionally, he advised the members to bring up issues affecting the state’s youth, spread the word about the Congress' inclusive stance, and emphasise the BJP's alleged divisive agenda.

Thorat vs Patole earlier

Although Congress' state unit leader Nana Patole, and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat attended the meeting together, some frictional incidents have been witnessed between the two leaders earlier this year.

Following the Legislative Council elections earlier this year, both leaders came face-to-face at the party's state executive committee meeting in Mumbai on February 15, with both subsequently saying that everything was good between them. After Sudhir Tambe, the designated candidate for the Nashik division graduates seat, declined to contest in the MLC elections conducted in January, the Congress was placed in a bind.

From that seat, his son Satyajit Tambe ran as an independent candidate and won. Following these events, Thorat shot a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticising Patole's working methods and made an offer to step down as leader of the legislature party (CLP).