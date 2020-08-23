Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Might Be BJP's Assam CM Face, Key Congress Leader Claims

In an incredulous claim on Saturday, senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi alleged that ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi might be projected as BJP's CM candidate in the 2021 Assam Assembly polls. Banking on unnamed sources to buttress his point, the former Assam CM contended that BJP is happy with the nominated Rajya Sabha MP for the Ram Mandir verdict. The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in its judgment on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. According to Gogoi, the former CJI's acceptance of the Rajya Sabha membership shows that he is interested in active politics.

Read: Congress' Anand Sharma Lambasts Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Accuses Him Of Appeasing Govt

Nomination to Rajya Sabha

Ranjan Gogoi, the 46th CJI is the son of former Assam CM Kesab Chandra Gogoi. In his tenure lasting a little over 13 months, Gogoi delivered key judgments in cases such as the Ayodhya land dispute, the Rafale deal, contempt case against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sabarimala review verdict. After his retirement on November 17, 2019, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde succeeded him as the next CJI.

On March 16, 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind nominated the ex-CJI to the Rajya Sabha. Three days later, the latter took oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament even as the opposition parties staged a walkout. Gogoi's nomination filled the vacancy caused due to the retirement of senior advocate KTS Tulsi, a nominated member. While nominated members enjoy all the powers, privileges, and immunities available to fellow parliamentarians, they cannot vote in the election of the President. Moreover, a nominated member is given a period of 6 months to decide whether he wants to join a political party.

Read: Ex-SC Judge Kurian Joseph Surprised At Ex-colleague Ranjan Gogoi Accepting RS Nomination

Gogoi dismisses quid pro quo allegations

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on March 20, ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi had dismissed the quid pro quo allegations. Gogoi opined that a section of people was not happy with the way he dealt with them during his tenure at the apex court. He also defended accepting the Presidential nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

RS MP Ranjan Gogoi remarked, "These comments don't bother me for the simple reason that if it would have been quid pro quo, it would have been something else, not a Rajya Sabha seat. There is a certain section of the people, everybody knows them, perhaps they were not very happy with the way I dealt with them as the chief justice or judge of the Supreme Court. The entire judiciary, today, has come in the stranglehold of a handful of people. If the judgment is contrary to what they want, then it becomes controversial. Is it that only if you deliver judgments against the government that you are eligible?"

"There are certain moments in everyone's life that you have to take calls. My decision on the Presidential nomination stems from the belief that when the President asks, you don't say no," he added.

Read: BIG: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Explains Why He Accepted His Nomination To Rajya Sabha

(Image credits: PTI)