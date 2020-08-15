Independence Day 2020: Owaisi Unfurls Tricolour; Sings National Anthem & Chants 'Jai Hind'

As India celebrates 74th year of Independence on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag at Madina Circle in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad MP was seen unfurling the Tricolour and singing the national anthem. After the national anthem, Owaisi also chanted 'Jai Hind' and released tricolour balloons in the air. Before the flag hoisting ceremony, Owaisi took to Twitter and wished the nation on Independence Day and hoped that the spirit of our freedom movement may motivate the fellow Indians to defend India's pluralism & diversity. He added that he prays that India should be free of all oppression, discrimination & tyranny.

My best wishes to all fellow citizens on #IndependenceDayIndia2020. May Allah make Watan-e-Aziz free of all oppression, discrimination & tyranny. May the spirit of our freedom movement motivate us to defend India's pluralism & diversity pic.twitter.com/7M7BeZ3Vml — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 15, 2020

READ | PM Modi eyes 'Make in India' to 'Make for World' shift & multi-modal infra in I-day speech



Earlier on Friday, as Supreme Court pronounced senior advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt plea against him, Owaisi, reminded the 28-year-old criminal contempt case regarding Babri Masjid pending in the SC.

READ | 'India's middle-class wants opportunities, not interference,' says PM Modi in I-Day speech

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 74th Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.

As the Prime Minister addressed the nation, he asserted India's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that we have to move ahead from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in this regard. Prime Minister Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, COVID-19 vaccine, the recent LAC clash with China and India's foreign policy.

READ | Committee set up to deliberate on minimum marriage age of women: PM Modi

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.



The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/RPHNqMZxZS — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

READ | PM Modi's full 74th Independence Day speech: Mega announcements, updates on vaccine & J&K