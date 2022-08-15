After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 15, addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Year of Independence, Union Minister Jitendra Singh while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network hailed the PM's speech, and assured that a 'huge futuristic roadmap has been laid down by PM Modi for next 25 years'.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation earlier in the day, the Union Minister said, "It is a huge futuristic roadmap that has been laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next 25 years as he has described it as Amrit Mahakaal. In other words, in the year 2047, when India turns 100, and is a frontline nation of the world. The world today is gradually prepared to be led by India. Now it is up to us to deliver the capacity to lead the world."

Focussing on India's feat in Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh added, "The Prime Minister has spoken a lot on science and technology, as far as space is concerned, it's been a huge quantum jump. When India started off with its space journey, in 1969 when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, who could not find water there, but our Chandrayaan did. It happened because of the huge push given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lesser known fact is that, two years ago, he opened up space technology for both public and private participation."

"Similarly in today's interest, he spoke about startups, the importance of technology, and also elements like corruption, and also participation of citizens to take the country forward," he added.

'PM Modi unlocked Space technology'

When asked how big a target it is to send India's first indigenously manned space mission, the Union Minister responded, "After PM Modi took the descision of unlocking the space technology, not much of the secrecy element is over now. Earlier it was working behind a wheel of secrecy, but now as far as Gaganyaan mission is concerned, we will have the first trial mission towards the end of this year or the beginning of next year. The second mission would be carrying a female Robo, called Vayomitra. So, we'll have two trail missions before we actually send a human to Space. More than the launching, it is also important to ensure a safe return."

PM Modi addresses the nation on 76th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tiranga at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation on Monday. In his address, PM Modi spoke on India's journey from the time of Independence in 1947 to where it is now and thanked everyone who contributed their bit to it. PM Modi, on the occasion, chalked out India's path ahead, with a huge focus on self-reliance, and gender equality. With the nation celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi urged the citizens to take a pledge for a 'Viksat Bharat', wipe out a slavery mentality, and take pride in their cultural heritage.

