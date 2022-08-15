Last Updated:

Independence Day: Congress Plays Petty Politics; Slams BJP For Belittling Freedom Fighters

Amid tricolour fervour across the country as India completes 75 years of Independence, Congress resorted to petty politics on Monday, August 15.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Independence Day

Image: PTI


In a wish note released, Congress' National President Sonia Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for being hell-bent on belittling the supreme sacrifices of the Freedom Fighters of India, and the glorious achievements of the country. This is unacceptable, said Gandhi. 

"Every instance of falsifying historical facts, and putting Gandhi-Nehru-Patel-Azad Ji like national leaders in the witness box on the basis of falsehood for political gains will be strongly protested by the Indian National Congress," the Congress President further said in the statement. 

Congress continues agenda politics 

In line, most Congress leaders shared first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's message to the nation on Independence Day printed in newspapers and broadcasted on All India Radio, both on August 15, 1947. The excerpts read - "The Appointed Day has come- the day appointed by destiny, and India stands forth again after long slumber- awake, vital free and independent." 

On Sunday, a day ahead of Independence Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video on the microblogging platform where it showed how Nehru and Congress bowed down to the demands of All-India Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creating Pakistan.

Notably, PM Modi from the rampart of the Red Fort announced war against corruption and dynast politics -- in his historic speech on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. PM Modi said the 'bhai-batijawad' in politics has penetrated all many institutions of India eclipsing the talent, and asked for people's help in fighting it. 

First Published:
