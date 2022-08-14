Independence Day: Kejriwal Recalls Freedom Struggle, Says 'Tirangas Remind You Of Nation'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, giving a special mention to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, said it's time to remember the martyrs, whose sacrifice helped the country attain freedom. He was addressing the ‘Har Haath Tiranga’ Programme with school children in Delhi - on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

“This is the moment to remember the martyrs, whose sacrifices helped in the realisation of the freedom the country was fighting for,” he said and added many freedom fighters went to jail, many of whom took on the hardships of the Saja-e-Kalapani and sustained the atrocities they were inflicted upon.

आइए हम सब हाथ में अमर तिरंगा लेकर राष्ट्रगान गाएँ और मिलकर भारत को नम्बर-1 बनाने का संकल्प लें 🇮🇳 | LIVE https://t.co/ZmA080V5PQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal gives special mention to two freedom fighters

However, he invoked the names of two freedom fighters, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh and said, “I would like to highlight two freedom fighters - Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose entire life journey is about struggle. Coming from a poor background, on the one side he fought for freedom and on the other, he struggled for the rights of the downtrodden and the disadvantaged. He fought to reinstate what was rightfully theirs. He gave us the best constitution in the world. I would also like to remember Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for the country at the age of just 23. We learn the quality of Supreme sacrifice from his life. If required one should not even hesitate to sacrifice their life for the country.”

‘Delhi has become the city of Tricolours’

Addressing the students, Delhi CM Kejriwal stated the government has hoisted the ‘Tiranga’, big and small in size, at over 500 locations in Delhi. He claimed, “Delhi has the most number of high rise Tirangas in India,” and said in the everyday struggle of life, citizens tend to forget the country. “The high rise Tirangas will not let you forget the country. The country will come to your mind when you see the long Tirangas hoisted,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said the national Tricolour has been distributed to over 25 lakh students in Delhi. He also mentioned names of the countries, that attained freedom after India but have progressed faster. “There are many countries who have surpassed India in these 75 years. Singapore got Independence 15 years after India but have progressed faster than us. Japan, which was completely destroyed in the second world war, has also raced past us. The same is the case with Germany.”

IMAGE: @AamAadmiParty