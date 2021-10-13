Ahead of the Goa assembly elections next year, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has received support from an independent MLA from the state, Prasad Gaonkar. Addressing a press conference in Goa in the presence of senior TMC leader and MP Derek O'Brien, Gaonkar said that Mamata Banerjee fought back against the BJP in West Bengal elections that were held earlier this year.

However, the Sanguem MLA also informed that he will not resign as of now. Even so, throwing his weight behind the TMC, Gaonkar asserted that 'Goa needs a change'. Earlier, Prasad Gaonkar had supported the Manohar Parrikar-led government when it came to power after the 2017 elections. However, he withdrew his support subsequently. During his briefing on Wednesday, the independent MLA attacked the ruling BJP and claimed that it had unleashed anti-people policies due to which Goans are suffering.

"Goa needs a change and that is why I have decided to support the Mamata Banerjee-led party," the Sanguem MLA said. "What we have seen in Goa during the last five years is unleashing of anti-people policies by BJP. The people are suffering under this government, he said and added that the country is witnessing a "positive change in the form of Mamata Banerjee". I am supporting TMC. We have seen how Mamata didi fought back BJP in West Bengal. She epitomises women empowerment," Gaonkar added.

I am supporting #Didi @MamataOfficial & her leadership. Goa needs a change & I strongly believe that it can be achieved through @AITCofficial @AITC4Goa. pic.twitter.com/4SHGD4fAkt — Prasad Shashikant Gaonkar (@prasadgaonkr13) October 13, 2021

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC

In a big jolt to the Congress party, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on September 29. In addition, some of Faleiro's loyalists also joined him in the TMC. Before joining the TMC, Luizinho Faleiro was heard criticising the Congress party and praising TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. The former Goa CM praised Mamata Banerjee for giving a 'tough fight' to Narendra Modi and the BJP. After his induction into the TMC, Faleiro vowed to fight for the people of Goa against the 'divisive and fascist forces'.

"The only leader who has opposed the BJP and destroyed their agenda is Didi. She is a fighter and we need such fighters in our country. It is the moment for everyone to join forces. With Didi's forces, we will bring a new dawn in Goa," Luizinho Faleiro said

Goa political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of its senior leader Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power, during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro in the party.