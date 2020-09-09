Independent MP Dares CM Uddhav To Take A Stand On Kangana's Insult, Demands Raut's Sacking

Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana on Wednesday lashed out at Shiv Sena's vindictive action against acclaimed actor Kangana Ranaut. According to her, the Sena put pressure on the BMC to demolish Ranaut's office. She condemned the fact that Sena MP Raut had publicly used abusive language for the Manikarnika actor.

Thereafter, Rana dared Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to either come out in Raut's support or seek his resignation from the Rajya Sabha. She questioned whether the Shiv Sena supremo would prefer to keep such a person in his party or give justice to women. It is pertinent to note that Rana was backed in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by Sena's alliance partners NCP and Congress, who are also a part of the Maharashtra government.

Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana remarked, "Despite being a member of the Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut insulted a woman in front of the media. The country does not teach this kind of culture. And when a woman answers such remarks, they can take action in this manner. The Shiv Sena put pressure on the BMC to demolish Kangana Ranaut’s office."

She added, "Either you (Uddhav Thackeray) come out and support Sanjay Raut, saying that you back a person abusing a woman. If you oppose this, ask Raut to resign from the Rajya Sabha. Every woman living in Maharashtra is asking you this question. Will you keep such a person in your party or give justice to women?"

Kangana-Sena faceoff

Ranaut sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A flurry of Maharashtra ruling alliance politicians including state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar strongly condemned her remark and warned against her return to Mumbai. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Deshmukh announced that the Mumbai Police would probe allegations of Ranaut taking drugs.

The situation took a turn for the worse after the BMC controlled by the Sena sent a notice to her citing illegal structural violations at her office under section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. While her lawyer responded to the notice within 24 hours as demanded, the BMC started the demolition process. However, the Bombay High Court ordered a stay and asked the civic body to file a reply on the petition filed by Ranaut's lawyer. The matter will be heard on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Queen actor has safely reached her residence in Mumbai.

