Independent MP Navneet Rana Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker; Wants Parliament Blockade To End

Following the ruckus in the Parliament since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, independent MP Navneet Rana on Wednesday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla stating 'not letting parliament run is like murder of democracy'. In her letter, the MP wrote that the improper proceedings of Parliament are not only a matter of concern but also 'unfortunate'. She also listed issues that should have been discussed in the Parliament had the proceedings not been disrupted.

She wrote that Government spends crores of Rupees to run the Parliament so it is necessary to discuss development and progress.

"To run the Parliament, Government spends crores of rupees so it is necessary that discussions revolve around development and progress. In Parliament, there should have been discussion on the massive flood that arrived, issues pertaining in different states, farmers-related issues, increasing unemployment, and other important topics," wrote independent MP Navneet Rana.

The actor-turned-MP further added that due to the obstinate behavior of the opposition, Parliament is not able to function. 'Innocent citizens of India rely on the day-to-day proceedings of Parliament for their progress', she wrote. She also pointed out that new MPs like herself are also not able to raise their voice due to the ongoing ruckus.

Parliament stoppage affects productivity

Rajya Sabha secretariat had recently stated that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours till date due to continual adjournments as the Opposition continues to protest against Pegasus allegations. "Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. A mere 1 hour 38 minutes of Question Hour out of its 9 dedicated hours," stated the secretariat. While the Centre has laid a statement on the Pegasus spyware issue, no debate has happened on the issue, as demanded by the Opposition. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and will continue till August 13.

In Lok Sabha, as per PRS, the session has functioned only for 8.6 hours with questions taking the highest share of time. With low productivity of 14%, Lok Sabha devoted 45.7% of the time to questions, 13.2% to legislation, 13.4% to non-legislation, and 25.9% to other issues. In spite of repeated adjournment notices, no debate has been held on Farmers' protests or the Pegasus issue.

Image: PTI