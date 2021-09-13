Inderjeet Singh, Grandson Of Former President Giani Zail Singh, Joins BJP In Punjab

Inderjeet Singh, the grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday at New Delhi headquarters. Singh was welcomed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP general secretary and Punjab unit in-charge Dushyant Gautam was also present. In his address, the new BJP leader from Punjab added that the talk regarding his father's accident will be done later. Punjab will witness Assembly elections in 2022.

"We will talk later about whether my father's accident was actually an accident or it was orchestrated. After my father's death, no one was here to guide me so I left for Punjab and worked for society. I am trying to unite our Viswakarma society and after revolving almost entire India, I have been successful in this mission. I am like a son of Puriji and I also thank Dushyant Gautam and JP Nadda for taking me into the party. I promise to do well in whatever post they put me in," added Inderjeet Singh.

Shri Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President Of India Giani Zail Singh joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/Fj54Wek10X — BJP (@BJP4India) September 13, 2021

Speaking further on his father, Singh added that late Giani Zail Singh's wish has come true.

In a tweet, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he was 'delighted to welcome the grandson of stalwart & India’s first Sikh President Giani Zail Singh.

Delighted to welcome Sardar Inderjeet Singh Ji, the grandson of stalwart & India’s first Sikh President Giani Zail Singh Ji, & a large number of his supporters into the @BJP4India pariwar today. @BJP4Punjab pic.twitter.com/pfKodaIoCG — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 13, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Anil Baluni, National Media in-charge & National Spokesperson of BJP had tweeted, 'an eminent personality will join BJP today'.

An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today at 1:00 pm at BJP HQ, 6A, DDU Marg, New Delhi — Anil Baluni (@anil_baluni) September 13, 2021

Giani Zail Singh

The first-ever Sikh to serve as the President of India, Zail Singh served as the President from 1982 to 1987 and was a member of the Congress. His term as the President was marked by Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

He died in a car accident in 1994. Raised in a small village near Ludhiana, the late former President stepped into politics at the age of 15 by joining Shiromani Akali Dal. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member and also served as the Chief Minister of Punjab in 1972.