Indescribable Bihar Assembly Ruckus Lands CM Nitish Kumar Sharp Attack From Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to the ruckus that broke out in Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Congress leader said that looking at Bihar Assembly ruckus, it can be said that CM Nitish Kumar has 'completely become RSS or BJP'. Stating that those who defy democracy have no right to be called 'government', Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition will continue to raise its voice in the interest of the public. "We are not afraid," he added.

This statement by Rahul Gandhi comes after clashes broke out in the Bihar Assembly when the Opposition MLAs were protesting against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday at around 3 pm. While protesting, the Opposition MLAs were allegedly also trying to hold Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singa hostage inside his chambers. It is also important to mention that amid the protest, the State Legislative Assembly was adjourned multiple times.

Bihar Assembly Ruckus

Several Opposition legislators, including RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh and CPM legislator Satyendra Yadav, were injured in this incident. Tejashwi Yadav had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment as he fell unconscious. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel, as per sources.

Soon after the violence broke out in the Assembly, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma reached the assembly. They were followed by marshals and a police force, who used force to remove the legislators sitting outside the Speaker’s chamber. Amid the protest, RJS MLA Satish Kumar was seen being carried on a stretcher from the Bihar Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by the "police and local goons" inside the Assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the RJD workers had staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, during which the protestors turned unruly and pelted stones on police officials. After this police lathi-charged and use water cannons to disperse the crowd. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav led the RJD march and were later detained. The party workers smashed the police barricade and threw stones at the police personnel. In the process, some police officers suffered injuries.

Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar Special Armed Police Bill

After uproar in the state Assembly over Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar and said that this newly introduced law means that search will be conducted without a warrant and "any policemen can arrest if he believes something is wrong". The RJD leader further alleged that the Opposition MLAs wanted to speak against the Bill, but they were assaulted.

Calling the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill a "Draconian Act", Tejashwi Yadav said that this Bill will give absolute powers to the Police so that it can act as a veritable arm of Nitish Kumar's dictatorial politics. He further alleged that this new Bill has been passed in police protection by throwing out battered MLA using the Police itself.

Nitish Kumar reacts to Bihar Assembly ruckus

Reacting to the ruckus that broke out in Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he had never seen such activities in the Assembly. Hitting out at the Opposition MLAs, the Bihar Chief Minister said that they should have participated in the debate rather than holding the protest. "We would have replied to every question of them (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021)," Bihar CM added.

(Image: PTI, Twitter | @YadavTejashwi, @RJDforIndia)