India And Israel Conduct Biggest Joint Security Drill To Counter Future Terror Attacks

In a big development, the Embassy of Israel in India in collaboration with Indian security forces conducted their biggest joint security drill in New Delhi last week. The exercise was aimed at harmonising and testing the preparedness of all the security forces to counter future terror attacks.

In order to make this drill a success, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, National Security Guard, and local emergency forces such as the fire department and traffic police were also involved.

"This was a one-of-a-kind biggest security drill that was conducted jointly with Indian security forces. We thank them for their efforts. Such joint exercises further deepen the cooperation between our countries in security and defense, while building on shared values in order to contribute to global stability. We are committed to continuing our strong cooperation to make this world safer," Ambassador of Israel to India HE Naor Gilon was quoted as saying.

Day and night drills

Notably, day and night drills were conducted at the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi. This was done to ensure the preparedness and potency of contingency plans for future attacks, especially terror attacks.

Notably, the Delhi Traffic police helped control the traffic situation on the nearby roads. The exercise provided an opportunity for both the Embassy of Israel and Indian security forces to cooperate and streamline security drills and procedures, therefore enhancing communication and partnership in our joint fight against terrorism.