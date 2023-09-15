INDIA Bloc Parties Must Decide If They Want To Be With Those Who Are Anti-Sanatan Dharma: Union Minister Rupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday attacked the opposition bloc INDIA for remarks made against Sanatan Dharma by some leaders of its constituent party DMK.

He said leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will have to decide if they want to contest next year's Lok Sabha polls with persons who are anti-Sanatan Dharma.

Taking part in a function here to mark the third anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said, "The parties in the INDIA bloc should think about what kind of people they are with."

"These parties will have to decide whether they want to contest elections by carrying the burden of persons who talk about eradication of Sanatan Dharma or by standing with the culture of the country," Rupala said.

The fundamental concept of both Sanatan Dharma and the Constitution was that all religions should be respected and no religion should be insulted, he asserted.

Those making irresponsible statements against Sanatan Dharma are violating this fundamental concept, he added.

Recently, DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja had made allegedly disparaging comments about Sanatan Dharma.