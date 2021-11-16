Last Updated:

Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration Live: PM Modi To Depart For Sultanpur In C-130 Hercules

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates about PM Modi's visit to Sultanpur and the mega inauguration ceremony of the Purvanchal Expressway

Gloria Methri
13:15 IST, November 16th 2021
Samajwadi Party alleges BJP of taking credits for Purvanchal Expressway

With few hours before the inauguration of the most-anticipated Purvanchal Expressway, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party for taking the credit for constructing the expressway. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, "The ribbon arrived from Lucknow and the scissors from New Delhi. There is a 'Khichham-Khichai' for taking the credit of the work done by SP."

 

13:04 IST, November 16th 2021
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chairs meeting on liquor ban in the state

Amid the recent hooch deaths, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday concerning the liquor ban in the state, The meeting came after around 40 people died after consuming hooch, the recent one being from Muzaffarpur. 

 

 

12:48 IST, November 16th 2021
PM Modi to land in Sultanpur for Purvanchal Expressway inauguration

In 45 minutes from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Sultanpur for the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of the  Purvanchal Expressway. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the inauguration will take place at 1:30 p.m. He will also watch an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in the event of an emergency.

 

12:45 IST, November 16th 2021
CBI searches 76 locations across India in major crackdown on child sexual abuse

In a major crackdown, CBI is today conducting searches at around 76 locations across India in 14 States/UTs. The CBI has registered 23 separate cases on 14th November  2021 against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse & Exploitation. These States/UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, UP, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, MP, HP.

12:32 IST, November 16th 2021
J&K: VOIP-enabled Call Centre & Terror Hideout busted In Hyderpora

In a major development, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have busted a terror hideout in Hyderpora. The forces have now taken down a VOIP-enabled call center that was used by the terrorists for communication. Police CGP confirmed that two terrorists were gunned down during the encounter between terrorists and the security forces here on Tuesday.  

Two terrorists were neutralized in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists. The operation is still underway.

12:30 IST, November 16th 2021
Air Pollution: Delhi Environment Min Gopal Rai Briefs Media After Council Meet

Addressing a press briefing after a council meeting that was held on the increasing air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that work from home guideline has been issued in the capital. Apart from an extended ban on construction activities, 'red light on, gaadi off' campaign will also be expanded by the government, said Rai.

 

12:19 IST, November 16th 2021
Govt to take a decision on cryptocurrency soon

The Union Government is set to take a decision on cryptocurrency soon. The decision will be based on the recommendations of the IMC and the legislative proposal. Cryptocurencies are not considered as legal tender or coins in India but the Centremight take a decision about the future of cryptocurrencies soon. This was disclosed in a letter written by Sanju Yadav, Dy. Director (Currency), Ministry of finance to Mr. Girish Bhardwaj who had demanded a ban on cryptocurrency

12:13 IST, November 16th 2021
Capt Amarinder urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Guru Purab

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Modi to open the Kartarpur Corridor before November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion.

The Centre is already considering the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor this week to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor had been closed for over 20 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:54 IST, November 16th 2021
PM Modi to Inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway In Uttar Pradesh Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. A C-130 Hercules plane carrying PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to land at the airfield for the ceremony.

The inauguration will take place at 1:30 p.m. PM Modi will also watch an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in the event of an emergency, according to the PMO.

The Purvanchal Expressway begins in village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow, on the Lucknow-Sultanpur route (NH-731) and finishes in hamlet Hydaria, 18 kilometers east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, on National Highway number 31

11:32 IST, November 16th 2021
Maha govt announces Rs 51 Lakh reward for Gadchiroli anti-Maoist Ops

The Maharashtra Govt has announced an award of Rs 51 Lakh to the C-60 commando of the Gadchiroli police for neutralizing 26 Maoists including Central Committee Member Milind Teltumbade in the encounter in a massive anti-Maoist operation that took place last week. 

11:26 IST, November 16th 2021
PM Modi Divides 77 Ministers Into 8 Groups

In a major governance reform, sources revealed that all 77 Ministers at the Centre have been divided into eight groups to improve the functioning of the Union government. This decision was reportedly taken after PM Modi chaired 'Chintan Shivirs' (brainstorming sessions) of the Council of Ministers. The sessions, which lasted for nearly five hours each, focused on themes such as Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and Parliamentary practices.

11:01 IST, November 16th 2021
PM Modi address on first Audit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address at the CAG office on the occasion of the first Audit Diwas in Delhi. Earlier, he unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and paid tributes to the Iron Man of India.

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to governance, transparency, and accountability over the past several years.

10:57 IST, November 16th 2021
Nawab Malik claims Kashiff Khan was shielded by Sameer Wankhede in NCB's drugs case

Addressing a new press briefing on Tuesday, NCP leader Nawab Malik raised questions over the inaction against Kashiff Khan, who was present on the Cordelia cruise. He claimed that Khan was given a safe passage by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the case. 

10:41 IST, November 16th 2021
PM Modi arrives at CAG office to mark first Audit Diwas; unveils Sardar Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the CAG office in Delhi to address an event to mark the first Audit Diwas at the CAG office. He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion, an official release said on Monday.

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to governance, transparency, and accountability over the past several years.

 

10:34 IST, November 16th 2021
Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Ayali raided by Income Tax Dept

An income tax raid was carried out at Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Ayali's Residence, Office, and farmhouse in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The IT Dept is verifying the accounts and documents of the MLA's family. This is not the first time a raid has been carried out at Ayali's house. The reason behind the sudden raid is not known yet. 

10:27 IST, November 16th 2021
Hardlk Pandya issues statement after Customs 'seizes' his wristwatches

In a major incident, the Customs Department reportedly seized two wristwatches worth around Rs 5 crores of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The Customs officers seized the items Sunday night, November 14. Following the incident, Hardik Pandya has now issued a clarification claiming that ‘wrong perceptions’ have been floating on social media.

“I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired,” Pandya wrote in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

09:21 IST, November 16th 2021
Mumbai Police to issue third summon to SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani

The Mumbai Police is likely to issue a third summons to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in the extortion case linked to the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested last month. 

Earlier, the Mumbai police SIT had issued a second summons to Pooja Dadlani, but she had evaded it, citing health issues. 

Headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, the SIT is investigating the allegations of extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau officials in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. 

09:08 IST, November 16th 2021
ITBP ready for any eventuality at LAC amid hard winters, says DG in direct message to China

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is ready in every field for any eventuality at the LAC, said ITBP chief on Tuesday, in a warning to China. While there have been repeated rounds of talks to de-escalate the border situation, the security forces remain prepared even amid the harsh winters. 

09:03 IST, November 16th 2021
BJP leader lodges complaint against Raza Academy over Nanded violence

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane filed a complaint against the Raza Academy on Tuesday for organising a sit-in protest in Maharashtra's Nanded that escalated into violence. Rane had on Saturday alleged that Raza Academy is a 'terrorist organisation' responsible for "violence and riots in different parts of Maharashtra."

A major scuffle involving stone-pelting was reported in Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on Friday amid the Raza Academy's protests. Two policemen were injured in the incident, informed police.

The BJP leader slammed the state government for keeping mum even as "Raza Academy disrupts and breaks the rules every time."  Rane had demanded that the Maharashtra government ban Raza Academy. Moreover, he threatened to "finish the Raza Academy" if the state government fails to ban them. 

08:48 IST, November 16th 2021
SP claims credit for Purvanchal Expressway; stages protest ahead of inauguration

A face-off between the Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP has emerged on the day of the inauguration of the Purvanchal expressway in Sultanpur. Claiming credit for the construction of the expressway, SP workers staged a symbolic inauguration in Amethi on Tuesday. 

In Basupatti village of Amethi assembly, SP leader Jai Singh Pratap Yadav put slogans at the expressway in support of the Samajwadi Party. SP National President Akhilesh Yadav extended support to the protest by writing a slogan on the road with a candle. 

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway today. He will be taking IAF's C 130 J Super Hercules aircraft from the National Capital to land on the Emergency Landing Strip constructed on the Expressway.

08:24 IST, November 16th 2021
Fuel price cut will not result in states revenue loss, clarifies Centre

As the blame game on petrol-diesel prices continues, the Centre clarified that the loss due to the reduction in fuel prices will entirely be borne by the Centre alone. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that the reduction of Rs 5 (in petrol) & Rs 10 (in diesel) has been in the non-sharable portion of excise duty - i.e- not borne by states. He said that the fuel price reduction by the Centre will not result in states revenue loss on account of lower devolution

"The reduction of Rs 5 (in petrol) & Rs 10 (in diesel) has been in the non-sharable portion of excise duty, which means entire loss is borne by Central Govt. There is no loss of devolution to any state govt through a reduction in excise duty," said Somanathan. Currently, 41 per cent of the tax collected is devolved with the states in 14 instalments.

08:11 IST, November 16th 2021
Life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Australia; PM Morrison terms it 'disgraceful'

A life-sized bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, gifted by the Indian government, has been vandalized here in an act Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned as "disgraceful", triggering shock and disappointment among the Indian-Australian community.

The incident happened hours after Prime Minister Morrison unveiled the statue at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville on Friday along with the Consul General of India Raj Kumar and other Australian leaders as part of a celebration of 75 years of India's Independence, The Age newspaper reported.

It is disgraceful and extremely disappointing to see this level of disrespect, Morrison was quoted as saying in the report on Sunday.

 

07:38 IST, November 16th 2021
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden conclude virtual bilateral summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, in the backdrop of mounting tensions in the U.S.-China relationship. Both leaders addressed the media after holding talks on a range of issues including Taiwan. 

Xi told Biden the two sides need to improve communication. The two leaders traveled together when both were vice presidents and know each other well.

"I stand ready to work with you, Mr. President, to build consensus, take active steps and move China-U.S. relations forward in a positive direction," said Xi, who called Biden his old friend. 

The White House said Biden will abide by the longstanding U.S. One China policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Chinese military forces held exercises last week near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island.
 

07:18 IST, November 16th 2021
Govt extends ban on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation for 5 years

The Centre on Monday extended for five years the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by India-born preacher Zakir Naik, currently based in Malaysia. The IRF was first declared an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) by the central government on November 17, 2016.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

07:11 IST, November 16th 2021
Govt considers reopening Kartarpur Corridor by Nov 19 ahead of Guru Purab

The Government of India is considering reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to Pakistan this week, to allow Sikh pilgrims to cross over, more than 20 months after being shut down to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to government sources, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs have cleared the proposal and are waiting for clearance from the Prime Minister's office, with a view to open the route by November 19, the birth anniversary of Sikh Founder Guru Nanak Dev, which is also celebrated as Guru Purab across the country. 

07:04 IST, November 16th 2021
Mumbai Court To Pass Order On Declaring Ex-CP Param Bir Singh 'absconder' Today

A Mumbai Court is set to pronounce its order on Maharashtra CID's plea seeking to declare former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh as an absconder in relation to the five extortion cases. It is pertinent to point out that three Non-Bailable Warrants have been issued for Param Bir Singh following which the Maharashtra government initiated the procedure to suspend the tainted officer.  

 

06:56 IST, November 16th 2021
Joe Biden holds bilateral meet with Xi Jinping virtually

US President Joe Biden opened his virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the White House on Monday to hold their much-awaited bilateral talks. The meeting was proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit while he engaged in an hour-long 'candid conversation' underscoring the importance of maintaining lines of communication to 'responsibly manage' competition between the US and the People's Republic of China (PRC).

 

06:53 IST, November 16th 2021
PM Modi To Inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway On Nov 16

PM Modi will be inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway today, November 16, and will be taking IAF's C 130 J Super Hercules aircraft from the National Capital to land on the Emergency Landing Strip constructed on the Purvanchal Expressway. The landing will be followed by a display of IAF's Fighter Aircrafts.

Two Jaguars, Two Su 30, Two Mirage Fighter jets will also touch down the Emergency Landing Strip after the inauguration. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will perform on the occasion. There will be two C 130 J aircraft, landing on the Expressway, including the one in which PM will be traveling. The rehearsal of the fighter aircraft was conducted early in the morning and was also conducted yesterday.

