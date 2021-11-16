Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration Live: PM Modi To Depart For Sultanpur In C-130 Hercules

In a major development, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have busted a terror hideout in Hyderpora. The forces have now taken down a VOIP-enabled call center that was used by the terrorists for communication. Police CGP confirmed that two terrorists were gunned down during the encounter between terrorists and the security forces here on Tuesday.

