India Changed Tone & Texture Of G20: British High Commissioner Lauds New Delhi As Host

High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to India, Alexander Ellis, believes that India hosting the G20 Summit 2023 is a big deal and that it will change the way it is hosted in the future. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Ellis said that the presidency will be tough for New Delhi to manage at a time when the world is polarised, but applauded its approach to expand the event throughout the country.

"India's G20 Presidency has been a big deal. It is a tough job for India because you have quite a fractured world partly driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Ellis told Republic. "At the same time, there are big global issues to wrestle with and Prime Minister Modi has been quite right to emphasise those global issues where you're dealing with food security or energy transition or disaster-resilient infrastructure. So our expectations are high because India's ambitions are high, rightly so, but it is going to be tough because of that fractured world," he further said.

About the missing consensus on India's presidency

When asked about the missing consensus on India's presidency and the objective of UK Rishi Sunak's visit to the summit, Ellis said that he would support India at every step and try to build a consensus during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

"PM Rishi Sunak who will be accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, will come to support the Indian presidency and its ambitions in an attempt to find a resolution," the UK High Commissioner said. He also revealed what Sunak would aim for during the meeting of the leaders on September 9-10.

"I think our Prime Minister will be focused on global growth. Secondly, he would want to address the issues of the Global South, (like) food security, energy security and so forth. And thirdly, he would want to point out the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Not just the terrible damages done to the people of Ukraine, but also about the wider damages by choking the supply of grains to the world thereby pushing up food prices including in Haryana and UP," Ellis said.

On absence of Putin from the G20 Summit

Ellis was also questioned about Russian President Vladimir Putin skipping the G20 Summit and his argument of being potentially cornered due to the geopolitics in the summit which was formed to discuss geoeconomics.

"It is impossible to delink geopolitics from geoeconomics because big issues like energy transition, like food security, are all being harmed by what's going on from Russia-Ukraine. And so it is unfortunate. You can't make that distinction anymore," Ellis said. "In the end, it is the geopolitics which is causing harm to the geoeconomics," he added. The Kremlin recently confirmed that Putin will not be attending the event and would be represented by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On China's Jinping skipping G20 Summit

Apart from Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also skip the G20 Summit. When asked if the absence of the duo will impact the G20 Leaders' Declaration at the conclusion, Ellis said that it is hard to bring all the leaders together but those attending will have to build a consensus anyway.

"There is a saying that you rarely get all of the leaders together in one room, and almost all of them will be there. So I think there will be a lot of power in the room. We have got to try and build consensus on some of the big challenges that we face. We will support Prime Minister Modi and our PM will be there trying to build a consensus," the envoy said.

Reacting to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's statement of calling China a spoiler, Ellis said, "The world can't afford spoilers at the moment if we see how far off-track we are from sustainable development goals, for example."

"We saw the determination two years ago at the Glasgow climate change summit. Prime Minister Modi's intervention was crucial in driving an ambitious consensus. I heard Prime Minister Modi's ambitions when I was at the Red Fort listening to his speech. And that is the ambition we need and that's why PM Sunak will come behind. So whoever is in the room, we have to aim high," he further said.

India's impact on global agenda through G20

Ellis said that India has changed the tone of the G20 through its presidency and set pathways for development through various measures.

"I would say two things about India's G20 presidency. Firstly, the tone and texture of a G20 presidency are going to change. India has broken the mould of the G20 presidency. New Presidents will have to do things differently because India spread the G20 all over the country and reached so many people," Ellis said.

"Secondly, one the substance. India has gone for ambition and they have set pathways for example on deforestation. It has set a pathway for digital infrastructure to encourage development. They have high ambition on food security, and greater health security as well. India has driven an agenda which is about reaching all the people in the world (and) that is what the G20 should do because it represents a very large part of the world," he further said.

He also lauded New Delhi for taking G20 in every part of the country by hosting over 200 meetings in 60 cities. "One of the great things about the G20 Presidency has been going to all these different venues. We had 16 ministers here seeing all the different parts of India," he said.