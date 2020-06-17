PM Modi Issues First Statement On India-China Standoff, Reiterates 'no Compromise'

Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel at the Line of Actual Control. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. He maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. Observing that India wants peace, he noted that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked. The PM also emphasised that the soldiers were killed in action after valiantly killing their Chinese counterparts. Thereafter, he and the Chief Ministers observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.

PM Modi remarked, "We will not compromise with our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have shown our strength when it comes to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. We have showcased our abilities. Sacrifice is part of our Indian tradition. But, valour and bravery is equally a part of our tradition. I want to assure the nation that the sacrifices of our jawans will not go in vain. For us, India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is most important. No one can stop us from protecting this. No one should have a doubt about this. India wants peace. But on being provoked, India has the ability to give a befitting response under any circumstances. The country will be proud that our brave martyrs were killed after valiantly killing many (Chinese soldiers)."

Read: How China Violated 'consensus': An Illegal LAC Tent And Rod-wielding Soldiers Guarding It

#WATCH — I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated: PM Narendra Modi #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/Z0ynT06dSz — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Read: Rahul Gandhi Circulates Clip Asking PM To 'reveal Truth'; Vadras Post On India-China Clash

Indian Army personnel martyred

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. To discuss the India-China situation, the PM has called for an all-party meeting on Friday where the presidents of all political parties shall participate.

Read: India-China LAC Clash: PM Modi Calls All-party Meeting; Party Presidents To Take Part

MEA issues statement

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that on-ground commanders from India and China had held a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level. However, he revealed that China departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galwan Valley. He contended that a violent faceoff had taken place on the late evening and night of June 15, leading to casualties on both sides as a result of China's attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. The MEA observed that the casualties could have avoided had China followed the agreement reached at a higher level. Maintaining that India was convinced of resolving differences through dialogue, he reiterated the country's commitment to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Read: India-China LAC Clash: Virat Kohli Salutes Martyrs; Indian Army 'most Selfless & Brave'