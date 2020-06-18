Pappu Yadav Takes Anti-China Rage To Next Level, Climbs JCB To Blacken China Phone Banner

There is a nationwide outrage over the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the Galwan valley standoff with Chinese soldiers, as people across the country protested against the Chinese infiltration and resorted to boycotting of Chinese products. Taking the protest a notch higher, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav himself climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken the advertisement banner of the Chinese Mobile Phone manufacturer Oppo.

Visual of Pappu Yadav painting the Oppo advertisement black:

#WATCH Bihar: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav climbs a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/TSUBGx8WvI — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

The anti-China rage

The movement of boycotting Chinese products has also gathered momentum in the wake of the continuous India-China standoffs. There has been significant anti-China sentiment worldwide, and also similarly in India, for a number of reasons, starting with the spread of the Coronavirus from its territories. China's aggressive expansionism, both economically and territorially, has also contributed to this, though the violent LAC flashpoint is the biggest such geopolitical incident yet. The violent standoff claiming lives on both sides in the biggest such standoff in decades on the two nation's history. The last such standoff was in 1975 when India lost 4 soldiers at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a union of seven crore Indian traders have called for a boycott of Chinese products and have also made a list of 3,000 products which can be banned, which can cause a business loss to China to the extent of Rs 1 lakh crore as per Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of CAIT. On Thursday, the Confederation has also released an open letter to Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities are at present endorsing Chinese Brands or have endorsed in the past. Names such as Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, others to stop are endorsing Chinese brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have been urged to stop the endorsements and join the cause of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

There have been protests against China's aggressive stand as Chinese President Xi Jinping's effigies were burnt in Varanasi, while Chinese television sets were destroyed. Also, people have gathered to stage protests outside the Chinese embassy in Delhi. On Wednesday, People under the banner of an NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan burnt Chinese flags & effigies of President Xi Jinping to protest the continuous attempts of Chinese infiltration. At other places, Chinese products were destroyed.

