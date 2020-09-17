India-China Standoff: MEA Warns China Against Unilaterally Changing The Status Quo

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs warned China against making any further attempts to unilaterally change the status quo amid the ongoing standoff. On multiple occasions since May 2020, the Indian Army has foiled the design of the People's Liberation Army of China to intrude into the country. Speaking to the media, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that the Foreign Ministers of the two nations had reached an agreement during their meeting on September 10 outlining the way forward. He stressed that there should be strict adherence to the bilateral protocols with a focus on easing tensions in the friction areas.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on the maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas. We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not make further attempts to unilaterally change the status quo."

Chinese envoy downplays Galwan clash

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong termed the Galwan clash as "a brief moment from the perspective of history". 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 even as the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Writing in the August edition of the Chinese Embassy's magazine 'China-India Review', Weidong opined that the basic paradigm of the bilateral ties remained unchanged despite the "temporary difficulties".

Describing the current scenario as "unfortunate", he opined that it is short-sighted to portray China and India as a strategic threat to one another. He contended that both countries should work together to face the COVID-19 crisis and the daunting task of development. The Chinese Envoy reiterated his nation's commitment to disengagement and de-escalation while maintaining its sovereignty. Observing that the 'Dragon-Elephant Tango' is the only correct choice for both sides, he said that China and India need to focus on their development and achieve rejuvenation.

