India Emerged As Global Leader Under PM Modi, Says Rajnath Singh; Cites Pak PM's Remarks

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, April 03 lauded the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, under whom he believes India has emerged as a global leader. While addressing a gathering in Lucknow, the Defence Minister stated that India has become a global leader due to its strong foreign policy on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Rajnath Singh further highlighted that India’s neutral stance on the war has been hailed diplomatically across the world. The Union Defence Minister further noted that India’s foreign policy is receiving accolades from neighbouring Pakistan.

"India's global image has changed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All countries across the world now listen carefully when India speaks...India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war is being welcomed by everyone. India's opponents are also praising India's stand on the issue," Defence Minister Singh said while addressing BJP workers during a 'Holi Milan' event.

Pakistan's Imran Khan is all praise for India's foreign policy

His remarks came after Pakistan PM Imran Khan openly praised New Delhi for having an ‘Independent foreign policy.’ Recently, Pakistan's PM adored India’s neutral stance on the war in Europe. Imran Khan made these comments as he is facing a no-confidence motion in the Pakistan Assembly, which he has dubbed as a consequence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ to evict him from power. Khan had claimed that allegedly, the USA wanted to oust him after he visited Russia on the eve of the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asserting that India has not budged under US pressure and kept an open stance on the war, the Pakistan Prime Minister lauded PM Narendra Modi government's 'neutral' foreign policy saying, 'it is for the betterment of the Indian citizens.'

Imran Khan had said, "I praise our neighbouring country Hindustan. They have always had an independent foreign policy. Today, India is the US's ally, and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that includes the US, Australia and Japan). (But) they say they are neutral." "They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions (imposed by the US-led West in the wake of Russia's invasion) because their policy is for the betterment of people," he had stated.

As the Russian invasion has led world leaders to ponder over the changing global order, India has emerged to be the epicenter of diplomatic discussions. Since the Russian incursion, many global leaders have visited New Delhi to patch new alliances and strengthen ties. Last month, the Japanese PM, UK Foreign Secretary, US Deputy NSA, Russian Foreign Minister, and Chinese Foreign Minister visited Delhi. Apart from this, Nepal PM is currently on his India tour. Meanwhile, PM Modi had also spoken with QUAD leaders, the Russian President and the Ukrainian Prime Minister several times on call.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: AP/ PTI