India got political independence 75yrs ago but economic independence still elusive for millions: Manik Sarkar

Agartala, Jan 23 (PTI) Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said on Sunday that India got political independence 75 years ago but economic independence still remains elusive for millions of Indians.

Speaking at a programme, the veteran CPI(M) leader said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had the dream of an independent India where there will be no starvation.

"If the economic disparity is not removed, political independence will not match to the people's dream of attaining freedom, ending the British rule," he said at a blood donation camp organised by DYFI -- the youth wing of the CPI(M).

The blood donation camp was organised here to mark the birth anniversary of Bose.

"Netaji had the dream of an independent India where there will be no starvation. But, what we are witnessing is that we are yet to get rid of such problems. India, over the last 10-12 years, has been slipping from its earlier positions in different socio-economic indicators," said Sarkar, the leader of opposition.

He alleged that the RSS has been controlling the BJP government on all fronts to safeguard the interests of some corporates.

"People who are on the ground opposing the economic policies are being meticulously misguided on the basis of religion and caste. The youths must understand the situation and stage massive agitation against the fascist style of rule," Sarkar said.

The CPI(M) politburo member also hit out at the Narendra Modi government for rejecting the Republic Day tableaux of three non-BJP ruled states -- West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"Now, the government announced that it will install a statue of Bose. This is a face-saving exercise after the damage," he said. PTI CORR SOM SOM

