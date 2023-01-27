Last Updated:

'India Has Already Lost...': Kharge Lambasts Centre Over Security Lapse In Bharat Jodo

Accusing the Centre of security lapses during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge exemplified the murders of two former Prime Ministers.

Mahima Joshi
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was called off for the day after entering the Kashmir Valley due to security lapses during the march. Accusing the central government led by the BJP of security lapses during the yatra, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge exemplified the murders of two former Prime Ministers -- Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. 

Blaming the Centre for not providing appropriate responsibility for the yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Lapse in Rahul Gandhi’s security detail in Jammu and Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra is disconcerting to say the least. It is the Government of India’s prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two Prime Minister's and scores of leaders and we demand better security for the Yatris.”

J&K police's security ‘simply vanished’: Omar Abdullah

Alleging that the outer ring of security cordon maintained by Jammu and Kashmir Police "simply vanished" as soon as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Kashmir Valley, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, “I am a witness to this.” 

Abdullah’s comments came after he joined the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. Joining the yatra, Abdullah was also seen in a white T-shirt like Rahul Gandhi, amid the cold weather in the valley. 

Rahul Gandhi calls off his yatra for the day 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called off his walkathon for Friday alleging that the police arrangements by the Jammu and Kashmir administration "completely collapsed".

Addressing a press briefing, the Congress leader said, “Police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. The police arrangement completely collapsed. My security got uncomfortable, so we had to call off the yatra.” 

