India Schools OIC: 'Secularism & Harmony Not Political Fashion But Perfect Passion Here'

After the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday urged India to take "urgent steps" to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of "Islamophobia" in the country, India has hit back.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said Muslims are prosperous in the country and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be their friends.

'We are doing our job with conviction'

Asked about the OIC criticism, Naqvi said, "We are doing our job with conviction. The Prime Minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians."

"If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India's Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims," he told reporters. The Minority Affairs Minister asserted "secularism and harmony is not a "political fashion", but a "perfect passion" for India and Indians.

The OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission in a tweet also said the Indian media was negatively profiling the Muslims and subjecting them to discrimination.

1/2 #OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

India has previously hit out at the 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, saying bodies like OIC should not make irresponsible statements.

India hits out at UNCIRF

Last week, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for adding "religious colour to our national goal of fighting the COVID 19 pandemic", after the commission commented on a report that patients in a hospital in Ahmedabad were being segregated on the basis of their religion.

The USCIRF had said that they were "concerned with reports of Hindu & Muslim patients separated into separate hospital wards in Gujarat. Such actions only help to further increase ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in India and exacerbate false rumours of Muslims spreading COVID-19"

