India Is Facing Threat To Secularism, PM Modi Going Against The Constitution, Says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stating that the country's secularism and unity are under threat and that an attempt is being made to destroy social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of functioning against the Constitution of India.

After he came to power, the Prime Minister said that the Indian constitution was his 'veda' and even bowed before Parliament. "But now he is going against the Constitution. People should realise this and oppose it," the chief minister said while addressing a meeting at the Kerala Media Academy here.