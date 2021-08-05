India Lodges Protest Against Pakistan Mob Vandalising Ganesh Temple & Nearby Hindu Homes

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan and has also summoned the Pakistan Ambassador to India in light of the recent incident of temple vandalism in Pakistan. Referring to social media reports, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the violent mob not only vandalised the Ganesh Temple but also attacked the Hindu houses in the vicinity.

"We have seen disturb reports on social media of a violent mob attack on a Ganesh Temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province of Pakistan. The mob attacked the temple, desecrated the holy idols and set fire to the premises. In addition to attacking the temple, the mob also attacked surrounding houses belong to the Hindu community," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press conference.

Bagchi highlighted the attacks on minority communities and their religious institutions which occurred last year while he criticised the Pakistan Government for acting as mute spectators to the persecution of minorities. The MEA spokesperson demanded safety and security for the minority community which has been facing atrocities in Pakistan.

While listing the numerous attacks on minorities in Pakistan, he said that the Pakistan envoy was summoned and a firm protest was lodged expressing grave concerns at this reprehensible incident and the continued attacks on the freedom of religion of minority communities and their places of religious worship.

"Incidents of violence, discrimination and persecution against the minority communities including attacks on places of worship have continued unabated in Pakistan. Within the last year itself, various temples and gurudwaras have been attacked including the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Mandir in Sindh in January 2020, Gurudwara Sri Janam Sthan in January 2020, Hindu Temple in Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2020. These incidents are occurring at an alarming rate while the state and security in Pakistan have stood by idly and completely failed in preventing these attacks on the minority communities and their places of worship."

Temple attack in Pakistan

A violent mob attacked a Hindu temple in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Wednesday, burning down parts of it and damaging idols. After the failure of the police to control the situation, Pakistan Rangers were called to bring the situation under control. Police said the mob attacked the Hindu temple on Wednesday at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 km from Lahore, in reaction to the alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary.

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentarian Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani posted videos of the temple attack, requesting law enforcement agencies to rush to the spot to stop its "burning and vandalising".

Persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan

The sufferings of religious minorities continue to persist in Pakistan as there have been several incidents of violence, abduction of girls from the minority community, forceful conversions, or the vandalism of religious institutions reported frequently. The persecution of religious minorities has been manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion, etc. Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias have been the most persecuted minorities in Pakistan which have suffered religious hatred at the hands of the majority. However, the ignorant Pakistan Government turns blind to the persecution of minorities on its soil, while it continues to rake up false narratives against India on Kashmir.