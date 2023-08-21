India Must Learn From Yasin Malik's Wife's Induction In Pak Cabinet, Says Mufti

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should learn from Pakistan’s decision to appoint Mushaal Hussein Mullick as a Special Assistant to its Prime Minister for human rights.

“I am not an advocate of Mushaal Malik. She is not a terrorist or even a terror accused unlike her husband Yasin Malik. However in the BJP, we have terror-accused like Sadhvi Pragya Thakur who openly calls for genocide of Muslims and BJP is rewarding such people,” she said.

“In case of Mushaal, there is something to learn for the BJP/ RSS regime that Pakistan is rewarding those, they think are furthering their ideas on Jammu & Kashmir but unfortunately, what our government does is to punish those who stood by and propagated the idea of India in Jammu & Kashmir,” she added.

On Mushaal Malik's appointment, National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that her (Mushaal‘s) appointment was the neighbouring country’s internal matter.

“Do we appoint ministers after consulting Pakistan? Why should we expect them to consult us before appointing their ministers? This is their internal matter and we have got nothing to do with it,” Abdullah told reporters at his party headquarters here.

On the government's move to change names of institutions named after his grandfather's Sheikh Abdullah, Mufti said “You (government) cannot erase him from history."

Recently Abdullah lashed out at the government for dropping Sheikh Abdullah’s title from the Union Territory’s public architectural buildings.

Farooq Abdullah had said that the government cannot change history by changing names. He said, "Can they remove the names of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi from history? They removed chapters on Mughal rule from textbooks but how will they erase the Mughals from history?”

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar also said, “Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah lives in the hearts of the people. They cannot remove him from there.”

Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recently inducted Mushaal Hussain Malik, wife of imprisoned separatist leader Yasin Malik, in his cabinet as the Minister for Human Rights.