In a massive development on Friday, India revealed intricate details of Pakistan's role in the 26/11 attacks at the special meeting of the UNSC counter-terrorism committee in Mumbai. Pankaj Thakur, Joint Secretary, Government of India briefed the delegates that the locations of the attack were chosen for iconic status, high civilian footfall, and the presence of foreigners. He explained the manner in which terrorists were trained across different locations in Pakistan and were in constant touch with their LeT handlers throughout the attack.

On this occasion, he highlighted that Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abdul Al Qafa, Abdul Aziz, and Major Iqbal of ISI played a key role in the 26/11 terror attacks. In an indictment of the Pakistan military establishment, the senior official explained that Major Iqbal was involved in every aspect of the attack and provided funds and hardware for the reconnaissance exercise. Taking an indirect swipe at China for putting the UNSC blacklisting of Mir on hold, India played his audio in which he is heard telling the terrorists in the Chabad House to fire at persons moving on the rooftops.

Pankaj Thakur stated, "As far as the trajectory is concerned, the final leg of the Mumbai terror attacks started with the training of the assailants in Muzaffarabad between June and August 2008. The assailants were trained for handling firearms, rocket launchers and map reading. They were addressed and given motivational speeches by Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. It was followed by another specialized training at Muridke for about 2 months. Here, they were imparted training for hostage-taking, stronghold tactics and IED handling. Lakhvi had frequent interactions with trainees here."

Nailing Pakistan's involvement, he added, "During the attack, assailants were in constant touch with their LeT handlers through Call Phonics View IP services. View IP services were hired by the users of kharaktelco@yahoo.com. This email id was accessed by 3 IPs from across the border. Payment of View IP services was made in October and November 2008 from foreign locations. The Yamaha engine of the dinghy was shipped from Japan to 2 locations across the border in September 2008. The 5 mobile sets seized from the assailants were shipped from the Nokia factory in China to 2 mobile companies based across the border."

India flags delay in Sajid Mir's blacklisting:

Exposing Pakistan's hypocrisy on Sajid Mir, Thakur stressed, "He was one of the architects of the LeT's Denmark Project to target Danish newspaper, its editor and cartoonist in Copenhagen. Fortunately, the planned attack was foiled in time. He was declared dead for long and even a DNA test was used to buttress this assertion. Owing to deeper international scrutiny, he was finally arrested and convicted in a terror financing case. As of date, his UN listing process however remains on hold."

#LIVE: India shares intricate details of Pakistani terror attacks, after earlier exposing Pak-China complicity in blocking terrorists' designation at UN. Watch the United Nations counter-terror meet in Mumbai here - https://t.co/mvnxHsVbdN pic.twitter.com/RjQCxWfkNY — Republic (@republic) October 28, 2022

Here are key parts of presentation nailing Pakistan's role in terror: